Public beach access remains at risk

(CNS): Resolving the issues surrounding public beach access rights has been identified by the current administration as an important priority. Nevertheless, during Finance Committee earlier this month MLAs raised a number of concerns about the increasing impositions being placed on people trying to access local beaches and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin struggled to offer any definitive solutions or explain why no one was being prosecuted. Opposition members pointed to various scenarios posing challenges to access due to planning approvals that have resulted in blocking access points or landowners erecting fences and denying rights that are still common, despite the recent amendments to the law.

When Finance Committee considered the appropriations for the Attorney General’s Chambers on 14 November, both Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and East End MLA Arden McLean asked what his office could do about the situation created by the tunnel on the West Bay Road that has blocked what is understood to be at least two previously unrestricted beach access points.

Bulgin told the committee he was reluctant to give advise without having all of the facts surrounding specific issues, but he implied during the questioning that registering rights is going to be an important factor in securing future access.

Government has not yet implemented the new law and the commission established to manage the issue has not yet put in place the framework that will identify and then protect public access to counter the challenges being created by it being blocked by landowners.

But as government works out how the new law will work, there are community-wide concerns that the public’s right to access and use the beach is being increasingly curtailed. Stories of people being chased off beaches, fences and locked gates appearing and planning approvals that seem to support landowners in their access denials are emerging on an almost weekly basis, with fears mounting that it may be too late for government to preserve all of the traditional access points the community once enjoyed.

“We are getting more and more people who think they own the water now, much less the beach,” Miller said, as he raised concerns about the possibility that access rights may be permanently lost because no one seems willing to enforce the legislation. He said people were still being chased off beaches, as he urged government to urgently address the problem.

During his appearance before Finance Committee on 8 November, Planning Minister Joey Hew, explaining why the Central Planning Authority had given approval to developments that block access, said the problem with historic prescriptive rights was that planning did not always know about those rights because they are not registered.

However, in his policy speech during the budget debate, the premier had stated that the Government of National Unity would focus on ensuring that the issues and challenges around beach access would be addressed during the current administration.

“We will be further strengthening the public’s rights to beach access through policies, procedures and regulations that guide the operations of the Public Lands Commission, which was established in June this year. This commission will ensure that beach access by the public is safeguarded and maintained on all three of our Islands. This continues the work started last year by government to reopen and protect the public’s right to access to our beaches,” the premier stated.

The issue was raised by a number of ministers and MLAs during the course of the budget debate and the subsequent Finance Committee hearings in the wake of recent news reports about the encroachment of access by some oceanfront land owners who want to keep the public out regardless of the prescriptive and required access rights.

Category: Government Finance, Local News, Politics