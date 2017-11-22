Prison boss quits months after signing new contract

(CNS): Neil Lavis, the director of HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, has resigned less than six months after signing a new contract. Ministry officials are expected to issue a formal press release today, Wednesday 11 November, after Lavis handed in his resignation to the ministry Monday. The director has not said why he is leaving but confirmed to CNS that it was his choice. It is understood that he plans to leave the island around Christmas time. CNS has contacted the ministry about the unexpected departure and what plans it has for succession at a crucial time for the service.

Lavis has been overseeing the implementation of the biggest rehabilitation programme that has ever taken place at HMP Northward, as the new Conditional Release Law begins to impact prisoners. The legislation that was passed last year requires all inmates on sentences longer than 12 months to demonstrate that they have turned their lives around before they can be let out on parole after serving 60% of their time.

Government also increased the budget for the prison service in the latest spending plan to support the roll out of the more comprehensive sentence planning regime at the jail and to continue with improvements to the aging facility.

Lavis took up the post more than four years ago in June 2013 and has presided over some challenging times at the prison, including a jail break in his first month. Since then he has had to contend with staff and funding shortages, overcrowding, internal employment and management scandals, as well as the dramatic removal of two high security prisoners to the UK after the authorities accused the men of orchestrating more crime from their cells at Northward.

Although he has been a persistent advocate for a new modern prison facility, Lavis had also made the best use of his limited resources, engaging inmates in the work to beef up security at the prison and develop new facilities. He has overseen the introduction of a more diverse work and education programme and implemented the restorative justice initiative, the Sycamore Tree Project, where inmates speak with victims of crime, confronting the impact their offending has on the community.

Category: Crime, Prison