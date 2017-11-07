Premier defends need for immigration
(CNS): The premier has made it very clear that he believes immigration in Cayman has been an important and positive factor that has contributed to the growth of the islands. As he closed the budget debate Monday, Alden McLaughlin took aim at the sentiments expressed by the opposition benches in their contributions about refusing work permits and stopping the grant of status. He said the jurisdiction was the envy of the region because it had not been a victim of “insular thinking and prejudice” and that Cayman owed its success to immigration.
“I know it’s a bad word in some quarters …but it is immigration that has allowed these islands and all of us to develop the way we have,” he told his parliamentary colleagues. While he agreed that the situation had to be properly managed, he said “cussing the foreigners” and saying that nobody should be granted status was the kind of thinking that had set other places in the region, such as the Bahamas, far behind.
“Properly managed, immigration provides opportunities for our people,” the premier stated, adding that this belief was the major difference between his administration and the policy position of the opposition. The premier said he believed that immigration has provided the current economic foundation that Cayman now enjoys.
He said he had the very best interests of young people and their futures at heart and ensuring there would be opportunities for them. But he said there was no future in isolationist policies and over-protectionism or in “constantly hammering the source of Cayman’s prosperity”.
McLaughlin pointed out that people go into business to make a profit, not to help people. Government has to have the necessary legislation and the ability to enforce it while creating a culture where businesses understand that when locals do well, they also will do well. But they are not charities, he warned.
He spoke about the problem of entitlement and accused the opposition and local talk-shows of promoting the idea that people are automatically entitled to something just by being Caymanian, calling this a “disservice”.
“That is an incredibly dangerous mindset,” he said. “It is going to undermine the ability of Caymanians to truly aspire and truly achieve in their own country.”
However, McLaughlin stressed the fact that there are challenges to Caymanians getting opportunities and not all employers are prepared to give locals opportunities, saying this was “the other side of the coin”.
Government was therefore striving to make the work permit system more transparent and would penalize abuses, he said, but emphasized the need for balance and “not killing the incentives for business”. His government, he said, would foster an environment where businesses want to operate.
Category: Government Finance, Policy, Politics
Yes, whilst I agree that Immigrants have contributed greatly to the Cayman we have today- many of them have also benefited by having the opportunity to provide for their families overseas and many others have been given the chance to live in Cayman through PR & Status. The problem is what we have today and for the past few years is that many qualified Caymanians are overlooked and discriminated against in trying to get employment. Permits cannot and should not continue to be granted when there are local people that can and are willing to work. So, Mr. Premier, your government will collect revenue from work permits, increasing the population, limiting opportunities for locals, and then having to turn around and continue to pay more through NAU to the same unemployed and poor people. My suggestion, Mr. Premier, is to think or look back when unemployment was lowest, what then was the state of Social Services in terms of funding and how many work permits did we have. They are all interrelated……
1
0
With 25000 work permits, there shouldn’t be a single caymanian without a job.
1
0
Alden,
Please take the time one evening to park your car at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road at 5:45 pm.
Thereafter, spend the next 3 hours walking around in a 3 mile radius and carefully observe what your policies are doing to this society.
Never have we seen such displays of poverty, hardship, and struggle in the Cayman Islands – much of which has been imported.
Bear in mind, a Kenneth Bryan won the seat over a Marco Archer in GEORGE TOWN CENTRAL.
In case you’ve missed it, this is clear evidence that YOUR OWN demographic is SHRINKING under YOUR leadership.
I.e. Your group is self-destructing.
Kindly advise how and why we should continue to support your government?
– Whodatis
(Child of an expat / immigrant)
*Key difference was, back then, my parent was not imported to be exploited by a dysfunctional system and exist on a level slightly above modern slavery – at the expense and disenfranchisement of native Caymanians.
** How dare you refer to the historical role of immigration in Cayman and attempt to draw parallels to this shit-fest you have orchestrated?
Your words are an insult to Caymanians, our history, and my family.
Let the record show, you speak for yourself only and NOT me or anyone I deem politically astute and worthy of respect in this regard.
***Educate, train, invest in our people. Quit taking the cheapest and easiest way out – ffs have some self-respect, please!
**** Worst (or perhaps best, I don’t even know) of all – I do not believe you are an economically corrupt man.
Meaning, I sincerely doubt you are benefitting financially by the socioeconomically retarded nature of your policies.
However that only makes the entire thing – and you – even more absurd.
Why do you do it? What is the end game? Who is your master? What is the prize? Who are you trying to impress? Are you simply a “numbers guy” and believe stats can accurately represent the welfare of a society?
Help me understand … because I truly do not.
1
0
Oh, do tell us about the “other side of the coin” having ignored it for so long that you have in the process actively participated in destroying the careers and livelihoods of hundreds if not thousands of your own people?
Do you have any concept of the longstanding harm and divisions you have caused? Do you realize that by purposely letting a number of your own people be unfairly cheated of fair and legally mandated opportunity for employment, training, and advancement that any real prospect of them treating expatriates as partners in the building of their country is gone? Do you understand that even hard working and highly capable Caymanians now are even doubting their ability to even be able to afford to live in the country of their forefathers?
Good luck explaining all that away with the ease of a hundred million dollar school overspend.
Meanwhile thousands of us will continue to work hard to fix and even undo the damage you are causing.
Enjoy Country and Western.
0
0
As a leader he is a sad joke who has sold out to special interests groups and DART
0
0
Like the high schools that are a disaster Alden knows nothing about a successful immigration plan. A bigger sellout you will not find in Cayman.
0
0
Bring back key employee with training and business placement for young Caymanians. We can not obsorb 25,000 work permit holders or is that your plan Mr. Premier?
11
4
At 300 a year it’ll only take 80 years
0
0
Build a trade / vocational school and train up all those unemployed young Caymanians. Then shut up about expats taking all the jobs away from Caymanians.
1
0
Long live Alden. #caymanentitled
7
6
Ol’ sell-out.
12
8