Premier calls on members to respect speaker’s office
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin came to the defence of his long-time political adversary, McKeeva Bush, Monday, saying the Legislative Assembly meeting had not got off to the best start. Following disputes between House Speaker Bush and the opposition, McLaughlin called on members to respect the office of the speaker and to stop getting personal. Admitting that he had fought his own share of battles in the LA and had not always demonstrated exemplary conduct, he said he had learned to respect the institution of the House.
He described the speaker’s office as fundamental to the institution and berated the opposition members for maligning the speaker on the radio and accusing him of colluding with government or being biased, saying this undermined the entire institution.
McLaughlin said it did not matter who sat in the speaker’s chair; it was the office and the institution that members must respect, whether or not they disliked or disrespected the person holding it.
“That individual holds that office as a result of a democratic process… and you undermined the democratic process if you attack the office,” the premier stated.
In an impassioned plea to his parliamentary colleagues to show respect to each other, he said that while he expected government policies to be attacked, it should not get personal, and he urged the more experienced politicians to set an example to the novice members.
He said the opposition should beat up on government — if it did not, it was not doing its job — but the MLAs should respect each other and address each other properly in the Legislative Assembly because they were representing their constituencies, not themselves.
As he closed his address, the premier offered more advice for members: He said that very few of those elected this time around had any real mandate, and that when members were elected on a slim margin of 30, 40, 50 votes, it would not take much for them to lose their seats. He urged the younger members to help and support government instead of “listening to those old battle-axes” who wanted to live out the rest of their political life beating up whatever government was there.
The premier described himself as a student of politics but said few people had given him credit as a politician because he was “not the huggy-huggy, smiley-smiley type”.
McLaughlin said that many people thought he had been elected because the former leader of government, Kurt Tibbetts, had carried him, but he said the reason why he had been elected five times and why others got reelected was because while they were in office, they had worked hard to get things done.
Offering his support for the speaker, the premier said he would help him in his goal to advance the independence of the parliament from the executive.
The speaker had held both Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan in contempt Friday because of their public complaints about him on a radio talk show and their challenges to his rulings. However, there has so far been no indication as to whether there will be any consequences resulting from this, as before the speaker can impose any sanctions, there must be a majority vote in the LA to support them.
Category: Politics
At some point the PPM members will go back to hating the CDP members and the CDP members will go back to hating the PPM members
Someone please find recordings of Alden talking about the CDP before the election and after their unholy alliance and pay for some ad time on a local station and just play them one after the other
You would swear they are the best of friends now
Diogenes
1
0
Bush was not elected to be Speaker. He presides over the LA only as a product of sneaky deal making with PPM to form a government, reneging on a rival government deal. Nothing honorable about his installation there at all. This is Public Record. Any continuing collusion between the two needs to be called out! Case in point, we’re not holding our breath for Alden to re-table the Standards in Public Life Bill (2014), are we?
6
2
Premier, I agree, but it is ironic that the current speaker has been the worst offender in the past. Maybe that is lost on him. Do as I say not as I did.
5
0
The defense of his Speaker and watch dog is to solidify their union that helped both remain relevant and in powerful positions. It’s all self serving when you consider his own history in the LA as a MLA.
1. How much respect did he show the institution of the LA and his constituents when he got into a physical altercation and punched former MLA Elio Solomon in the LA?
2. How much respect did he show the institution of the LA as leader of the Opposition by boycotting a session and leading a mock sitting of the LA outside the court house as leader of the opposition when Mary Lawerence was the Speaker?
The Premier loses credibility with his every public utterance as he has mastered the art of double speak while preaching the dictators doctrine used effectively by McKeeva and Trump which is “do as I say not as I do”.
3
2
Alden is a flip flopper or suffers from political dementia. Either way his actions are self serving and hypocritical as Premier of the Cayman Islands
0
0
He can’t even respect the office himself, and he’s the one sitting in the chair. How can he expect the rest of them to do so? Especially since he himself, charged or not, is the one getting arrested outside of Casinos in Florida. What a complete farce.
4
1
The MLAs have no problem respecting the office it’s the office-holder they’ve got a problem with.
4
0
PAHAHAHAHAHahahahahahaha You invalidated all respect for the speakers office by putting mac in that position. Can’t get any better than this but we’ll see…
3
1
It’s been a while since I’ve seen a Cayman politician deserving respect or honor.
3
2
Winston and Wayne, whilst on opposite sides of the argument, maintained respect. of course, they were elected leaders, not politicians.
1
1
Agreed
0
0
Best buddies now that Alden the Weak needs Big Mac’s support. Are there no politicians with integrity in Cayman? I wish the Premier had been a student of economics….maybe he wouldn’t be giving away the country.
3
2
Birds of a feather fly together! They are tight buddies now.
2
2
And vice versa Mr. Premier. The speaker of the house also has a responsibility to good conduct in the house towards Honorable elected members regardless if members are part of the opposition or present government.
3
0
Respecting the office would be easy if someone respectable was the speaker. Respect is earned, not deserved.
5
0