Premier calls on members to respect speaker’s office

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin came to the defence of his long-time political adversary, McKeeva Bush, Monday, saying the Legislative Assembly meeting had not got off to the best start. Following disputes between House Speaker Bush and the opposition, McLaughlin called on members to respect the office of the speaker and to stop getting personal. Admitting that he had fought his own share of battles in the LA and had not always demonstrated exemplary conduct, he said he had learned to respect the institution of the House.

He described the speaker’s office as fundamental to the institution and berated the opposition members for maligning the speaker on the radio and accusing him of colluding with government or being biased, saying this undermined the entire institution.

McLaughlin said it did not matter who sat in the speaker’s chair; it was the office and the institution that members must respect, whether or not they disliked or disrespected the person holding it.

“That individual holds that office as a result of a democratic process… and you undermined the democratic process if you attack the office,” the premier stated.

In an impassioned plea to his parliamentary colleagues to show respect to each other, he said that while he expected government policies to be attacked, it should not get personal, and he urged the more experienced politicians to set an example to the novice members.

He said the opposition should beat up on government — if it did not, it was not doing its job — but the MLAs should respect each other and address each other properly in the Legislative Assembly because they were representing their constituencies, not themselves.

As he closed his address, the premier offered more advice for members: He said that very few of those elected this time around had any real mandate, and that when members were elected on a slim margin of 30, 40, 50 votes, it would not take much for them to lose their seats. He urged the younger members to help and support government instead of “listening to those old battle-axes” who wanted to live out the rest of their political life beating up whatever government was there.

The premier described himself as a student of politics but said few people had given him credit as a politician because he was “not the huggy-huggy, smiley-smiley type”.

McLaughlin said that many people thought he had been elected because the former leader of government, Kurt Tibbetts, had carried him, but he said the reason why he had been elected five times and why others got reelected was because while they were in office, they had worked hard to get things done.

Offering his support for the speaker, the premier said he would help him in his goal to advance the independence of the parliament from the executive.

The speaker had held both Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan in contempt Friday because of their public complaints about him on a radio talk show and their challenges to his rulings. However, there has so far been no indication as to whether there will be any consequences resulting from this, as before the speaker can impose any sanctions, there must be a majority vote in the LA to support them.

