Possession, importation charges dropped in drug case

(CNS): The court ruled Wednesday that Troy Pearson (35), who is on trial on drug and assault charges, had no case to answer on possession of more than 100lbs of ganja with intent to supply and importation of ganja. The charges stemmed from a drug raid in May at a house in Prospect, in which police found the ganja and Pearson evaded arrest, assaulting both a customs and police officer before he escaped. He turned himself in to police the following month. Pearson admitted being at the house, but said he was there to purchase a small amount of ganja; however, he said he was unhappy with the quality of the drugs and returned to the house to try to get an exchange. The ganja that he admitted purchasing was found in the cab of his truck.

He also readily admitted to police that while in the house he may have touched a bucket that contained ganja, before the officers presented evidence that his fingerprint was found on the container. But he denied the charges of importation and possession of ganja. Another person who was with Pearson at the time was found in possession of the keys to the house.

In addition, a search of Pearson’s home found no drug paraphernalia, cash, phone evidence or bank records to indicate guilt. The charges were based just on his presence at the Prospect property.

The court found there was insufficient evidence to disprove Pearson’s account and he was ruled to have no case to answer for charges of possession of ganja with intent to supply and importation of ganja.

However, he was ruled to have a case to answer on charges of assaulting police and assaulting a customs officer. Pearson pled guilty to those charges along with consumption of ganja, and was released on bail conditions mandating a midnight to 6am curfew and drug testing twice a week. The court also called for a social inquiry report, with sentencing scheduled for 31 January 2018.

