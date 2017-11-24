Police looking for teenage runaways
(CNS): Two teenage girls were reported missing after they failed to turn up at their pick-up locations after school yesterday. Both girls are understood to be resident at the Francis Bodden Girls Home and one of them has runaway three times over the last few months. Moteshia Mothen (15) and Ukelia Dixon (16) were last seen wearing their John Gray High School uniform when they were dropped off in the morning. Ukelia has dark hair at shoulder length, green eyes and light brown complexion; Motesha has black natural hair, brown eyes and brown complexion.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance, and anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
Time for a review of FBGH, at least!
So basically every week, one of those girls runs away and we are meant to believe that it is just because they are misbehaved?
Maybe ask the question what are they running away from?
Cayman wake up, something has to be wrong with the way those homes are run, the young people should not be running away from them.
And I hate to be the “heard it on the marl road” type but if half of what I have heard about that home is true, I would run away too.
Diogenes
Read the news and put two and two together and that should answer your question.
Try asking what they are running TO. Things are not always what they seem.
Need to check out the men that entice these young girls with gifts and then ruin their womanhood.find them and lock them away.
