Police arrest suspect over GTPS break-in

(CNS) Police arrested a 32-year-old man from George Town Thursday morning in connection with an attempted break-in yesterday at the George Town Police Station. Two hooded thieves had tried to make off with a motorbike from the compound lock-up at the rear of the facility but were disturbed by officers and fled. The man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, damage to property and attempted theft and is currently in police custody. The second suspect remains at large.

