Police arrest suspect dealer at West Bay Road bar

(CNS): Late Sunday night police officers were called to an undisclosed bar close to Public Beach on the West Bay Road, where they arrested a 39-year-old George Town man on suspicion of possession of cocaine and ganja with intent to supply, as well as other drug-related offences. The police said they responded to an altercation but after speaking with witnesses and observing suspicious behaviour by the man involved, they began searching the parking lot and discovered a small clear packet containing cocaine. When they searched the suspect’s car they found more cocaine in small packets as well as ganja. He remains in police custody.

Category: Local News