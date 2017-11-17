Christmas jobs to make Cayman ‘NICE’ again

(CNS): Following comments by the premier in the Legislative Assembly yesterday that government would be running the annual Christmas clean-up, officials confirmed Friday that they are now seeking applicants for the three-week programme. The National Community Enhancement Project (NICE) 2017 will provide opportunities for the unemployed to work for up to two weeks before Christmas and one week after by enhancing the physical environment for the benefit of the community. Workers will do repairs and maintenance, gardening, cleaning parks, beaches, beach access and roadside verges.

The project is only open to unemployed Caymanians 18 years and older, and unemployed spouses of Caymanians who have the right to work. Rigorous vetting will take place to ensure that only those who are eligible are accepted into the programme. Contracted workers will be paid $10 per hour, foremen will receive $12 per hour.

Application forms can be picked up at all district libraries in Grand Cayman and from district MLA offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the National Workforce Development Agency and at the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town.

Mandatory registration and training will take place at the Lions Centre on Tuesday, 28 November, at 9:00am. Applicants will need to bring a completed application form and supporting documentation with them to prove immigration status on registration day.

The project will also take place in the Sister Islands under the supervision of District Administration.

The work begins on Monday, 4 December, until Friday, 15 December, and then again from Monday, 8 January, to Friday, 12 January. For further information, please call or send a WhatsApp/text to the NICE Hotline 917-0153, or email [email protected]

Category: Jobs, Local News