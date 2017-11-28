Passenger fined over import of illegal caviar

(CNS): Government officials from the Department of Environment and customs are urging people to ensure that they have the relevant permits to import caviar after a passenger who was stopped at Owen Roberts International Airport was fined for failing to declare the product, a the lack of a CITES permit or the necessary local licences. Customs seized 228 grams of caviar from a person who was carrying the famous and costly, delicacy in their luggage on 21 November without the permit. It is important that the Cayman Islands follows international laws when it comes to products governed under these global rules to avoid the jurisdiction being blacklisted and its own CITES trades being impacted.

Caviar must be accompanied by a CITES permit as well as an import permit from the Department of Agriculture and the normal Customs Department paperwork must also be completed. This process is required because caviar comes from an endangered species. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) aims to ensure that global demand for products like caviar does not further endanger the relevant species, such as the sturgeon fish that produces the roe.

John Bothwell from the DoE said the public, particularly restaurateurs, who want to import the luxury fish eggs need to remember that caviar is banned from international trade without a proper CITES permit as not only do illegal imports put the fish at risk but they pose a threat to Cayman’s CITES governed products, such as the importing of conch and the exporting of black coral.

“By making sure that only caviar with CITES permits comes into the Cayman Islands, restaurateurs and government officials are ensuring that the jurisdiction lives up to its legal and moral obligations to be a good actor when playing our small part on the world stage,” Bothwell said, as he explained that caviar is one of the most heavily managed CITES-listed products.

For caviar to be traded internationally, it must be harvested under strict national quotas. When it is processed there are international regulations on how it is labelled so that it can be traced back to the actual lot of caviar processed at a particular factory, country and year, as well as the species of sturgeon or paddlefish it is from. Labelling also shows whether the fish was wild-caught (the very endangered kind, in some instances) or from a fish farm. It then needs a CITES permit if it is to be traded internationally and imported into the Cayman Islands to be served in restaurants or sold in stores.

“As you can imagine, for a product that requires significant documentation for trading to occur – and which can cost hundreds of dollars per kilogram to purchase – people can sometimes get tricked by unscrupulous sellers into buying illegal caviar,” said Bothwell. “To protect yourself, to make sure that you are getting the type of caviar you are paying for, and to protect the endangered sturgeons, make sure that you have a CITES permit, and declare your caviar, when bringing it into the Cayman Islands.”

Customs and Department of Agriculture agents at the air and sea ports and the post office will be remaining vigilant for all CITES-listed products coming into the Islands.

“Customs Department would like to encourage travellers to make a full declaration of all goods, including food, plant and plant products, animals and animal products, wildlife products, etc, and any other goods being imported into the islands as stated on the front and back of the Customs Declaration Form,” said Deputy Collector of Customs Jeff Jackson. “This will expedite your waiting time through the clearance process. We also encourage travellers to check the website of the relevant government agency if you have any questions and seek additional information for requirements when travelling to the country of your choice.”

In order to make sure that the Cayman Islands is in compliance internationally, all importers or traders in CITES products must be registered with the Department of Commerce and Investment when renewing their Trade and Business Licence.

For more information on becoming a CITES registered trader visit the DCI website and search for CITES. For anyone wishing to learn more about locally endangered species, and/or obtain a CITES application form, please visit the DoE website.

Category: Crime, Customs