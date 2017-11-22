Over 90 new laws or amendments on agenda

(CNS): Government has listed in the budget documents more than ninety pieces of new or amended legislation that it hopes to tackle over the next two years. But there is no sign of the much-needed legal practitioners legislation or the promised district councils law. Government had indicated it was going back to the drawing board on the lawyers law after the controversies over the last attempt to pass the legislation but it has not made it to the current list. And despite the premier’s promises on the campaign trail to amend the district councils law and allocate funding to all 19 constituencies, that commitment appears to be a casualty of the election result.

Even just a few months ago, during a public meeting in his constituency of Red Bay in September, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the issue of district councils was “high on the agenda” for next year. But answering questions in Finance Committee last week, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said he had had no indication from the government that it would be addressing the issue of district councils during the next two years.

Bulgin, the government’s legal adviser, also said that government plans to take another look at the Legal Practitioners Bill to come up with a “sensible compromise that is workable”. However, the law has not made the list that the administration wants to deal with in the next two years, despite previous claims by the government that the law was needed ahead of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force review that Cayman will go through next month (see Cayman gears up for CFATF review).

The list of legislation and regulations that government is planning to tackle is both diverse and long, despite comments from the opposition member for East End, Arden McLean, that we have “laws coming out of our ears in this country”.

From anti-bullying legislation aimed at schools to the Penal Code (Reform) Bill to remove obsolete offences and generally modernise the law, government has set out an ambitious legislative agenda. A number of laws are also planned in the health sector, with government aiming to form a committee to review the regulations to support the Human Tissue Donation and Transplant Law that was passed in 2013 but has not yet been implemented.

The government has also listed plans to revisit and review legislation to support a mandatory cancer register, as the current voluntary system is not producing the information needed. While ministry officials and the Health Services Authority are very keen to introduce some form of compulsory data collection in order to better understand the extent of the disease and its impact on Cayman, when Health Minister Dwayne Seymour appeared before the committee, he made it clear that he was opposed to mandatory registration, raising questions about the current government policy on the issue.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has also confirmed that another law on the list which is awaiting regulations, the Standards in Public Life Law, will soon be implemented. During Finance Committee hearings this month the premier described the legislation as easy to pass but one of the hardest to put into practice because of its impact on volunteer government board directors and what was perceived as intrusive reporting requirements.

See the full list of proposed laws and regulations on pages 26-31, part 9 in the Plan and Estimates for the 2018/2019 Budget in the CNS Library

