Opposition: WP increases threaten local jobs

(CNS): Both the opposition leader and his deputy have said budget forecasts imply that work permits are set to increase beyond the number of jobs that government believes will be created over the next two years. Ezzard Miller and Alva Suckoo said the revenue earnings government is predicting from permits reveals that more local workers are under threat from a surge in foreign workers. The opposition members said the increase in forecasted revenue in the budget from permits outstrips the number of jobs government claims it will create over this budget cycle.

During the budget debate on Wednesday and Thursday, Miller and Suckoo both raised the issue that the significant revenue expectations from work permit forecast in this budget paints a worrying picture about the number of jobs that will be created and who will be taking them. In his address, Miller raised the point that the numbers in the budget documents don’t match the claims made by the government frontbench in speeches in several areas, including the issue of employment.

“They claim they will create 1,790 jobs through the provisions in this budget,” Miller said. “However, the figures in the budget also say they intend to increase work permit revenue from $66.4 million in 2017 to $70.7 and $72.5 million in 2018 and 2019.”

At an average cost per work permit in 2017 of $2,656, this means work permit numbers over the two years are going to increase by more than 2,400, significantly outstripping the 1,790 jobs which government said will be created for locals over the next 24 months.

“What that means is that 657 Caymanians currently employed will lose their jobs to work permit holders so government can collect the revenue,” Miller warned, adding that government was making no provision in the budget figures for the hundreds of high school and college graduates who will be looking for work over the next two years.

He said the budget indicated government was planning to increase work permits for the revenue but not opportunities for local workers. Given that, he said, government’s claims to be developing a national human resources department would be “an exercise in futility”, adding to the “frustrations of Caymanians” looking for work. Miller said that until government is prepared to deal with a reduction in the number of permits, Caymanians will continue to be unemployed.

He called on government to stop growing the population through permanent residency and Caymanian status because each year the percentage of generational Caymanians decreased.

“This means that the influence of new Caymanians over the economic and political forces that govern the country becomes stronger each year,” he said. “The opposition believes this trend needs to stop.” One way of stopping it, he suggested, was is to amend the Immigration Law and “reduce the grant of Caymanian status to only two methods: by marriage and descent of Caymanians”.

The sentiment was echoed by Suckoo, who said he agreed with that call. The time has come, he said, to seriously consider that as a policy option. He pointed to the multiple challenges surrounding immigration and labour and the importation of poverty through cheap labour, as well as the amount of people scamming the immigration system one way or another.

He spoke about the increase in cases of people trafficking and labour agencies and local companies exploiting and using workers who have been trafficked from developing countries.

CNS has also learned that reports have been made to the immigration department that there are several people currently in Cayman who have been trafficked from certain countries by international criminals and loan sharks. It is understood that these traffickers are manipulating Cayman’s temporary work permit system to get their human cargo into the country and in jobs where they are forced to pay up their wages to the traffickers, who threaten the lives of their families in their own countries.

After we made enquiries to immigration, having received reports from some local people who have tried to assist victims of the traffickers, the immigration department confirmed that it had received some anonymous complaints of possible human trafficking occurring within the Cayman Islands.

“Our enforcement arm of the department is actively investigating these leads,” officials said in August, as they cautioned against further comment because of the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter and potential interference with ongoing enquiries, but stated that further information would be released if the matter progressed. Suckoo stated that as far as he was aware, the immigration department was still investigating the allegations.

The opposition member for Newlands also pointed at other scams being perpetrated against immigration and the exploitation of employees, which was less evil than the people trafficking but nevertheless contributed to undermining opportunities for local workers and depressing wages. He said that Cayman was still addicted to cheap labour and the addiction was fuelled by government’s own desire to earn revenue from permits.

During his contribution on Thursday morning, he said work permit revenue at June 2014, the first year of the Progressive-led administration, was just over $47 million but in 2019 it is forecast to be over $72 million, representing a more than 53% increase in five years of PPM government.

Suckoo challenged the premier’s position that when work permit jobs are created jobs for local are also created, and asked if the fortunes, working conditions, salaries and opportunities for local workers over the last five years had advanced as much as the government’s revenue from permits.

