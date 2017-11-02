North Side man missing at sea for a week

(CNS): Thomas Owen Robert Bush (30) of North Side has been reported missing, having gone out to sea in a 28ft canoe a week ago, on Wednesday 25 October, with an unidentified second man. He was reported missing yesterday evening but there are few details about where he was going or who he was with. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jean shorts and t-shirt.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands has been notified of the report and has issued a notification for all boat captains to be on the lookout for the vessel and missing boaters. The police are currently trying to determine a possible location of the vessel in which Bush departed in order to deploy further search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

