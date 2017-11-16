No record of Florida fugitive in Cayman

(CNS): Local authorities say they have no record of a fugitive from Pasco County, Florida, being in the Cayman Islands, following news reports in the United States that Joseph Burke (53) may have fled here after scamming another man out of $100,000 in a house sale con. “Currently there is no record of the individual being on island, nor have there been any sightings of him thus far,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated. CNS checked with the authorities following postings on social media that had raised concerns about the con man hiding out in Cayman. According to the local news channel WFLA, Burke may have come to Cayman with the money he had taken as a deposit for the home he was selling.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is quoted as saying that the cash had come from victim’s settlement money from a plane crash he was in while in the Navy. But he did not have any receipts or a contract for the down payment.

The victim claimed he went by Burke’s home in June after handing over the $100,000 and saw someone else moving into the house. When he confronted the family, they said they closed on the house and asked him to leave their property. He called the realtor, who said the house had been purchased legally and she knew nothing about his down payment. The victim said Burke stopped returning his phone calls and disappeared.

Deputies said they believed he could be in the Cayman Islands but there was no reason given for that assumption.

