No budget for CIFA as troubles roll on

(CNS): The minister with responsibility for sports has confirmed that the Cayman Islands Football Association is still not receiving any money from government as the financial scandal surrounding the local sports organisation continues. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly told the Finance Committee that CIFA was going through another forensic audit, and following the results of that government would revisit the question of funding. The sports ministry has historically allocated cash to the football body to help support the youth programmes but the money was stopped by the former minister, Osbourne Bodden, when questions arose in the wake of the FIFA and CarePay scandals.

After Jeffrey Webb, the former president of CIFA and CONCACAF, was arrested in the broader FIFA corruption investigation, the concerns about the finances of CIFA were raised and questions began to be asked. But when evidence emerged in the hospital corruption case involving the former CIFA treasurer and HSA board chair, Canover Watson, showing that he and Webb were also using CIFA accounts to move corrupt cash, the minister froze the government’s annual allocation of around $120,000.

Despite the hardships this has caused the organisation, CIFA has remained reluctant to be completely transparent about its finances. Several audits have already been conducted, including by FIFA, but the organisation has still not explained a number of problematic transactions.

Things were compounded this summer when Bruce Blake, who had stepped into Webb’s post after he was arrested in Switzerland, and Canover Watson were arrested here by officers from the local Anti-Corruption Commission looking into potential corruption at CIFA.

Blake has denied the allegations that he was in any way connected to any corrupt activities, while Watson, who is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the corruption convictions relating to CarePay, has made no comment about his arrest regarding CIFA finances.

Although both men were arrested some five months ago, no charges have been brought against either of them.

