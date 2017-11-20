Motorists urged to secure vehicles from thieves

(CNS): A surge in thefts from cars has led the police to urge car owners to secure their vehicles. The police said that as the holiday season approaches, the public should be extra vigilant in ensuring that parked vehicles are properly secured and that valuables are not left inside, especially where they can be seen by onlookers. “We are concerned about the number of thefts from parked vehicles that have occurred over the past few weeks,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Area Commander for West Bay. “These are usually crimes of opportunity, so it’s well worth taking the extra time to make sure your vehicle is secured.”

Category: Crime, Police