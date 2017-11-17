MLA’s persistent CarePay inquiry shut down
(CNS): Persistent efforts by opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW) to get more information from the government benches about the CarePay fiasco and who else should have been held to account in connection with the scandal was shut down by the speaker of the Legislative Assembly yesterday. Saunders was given formal answers from the deputy governor, the health minister and the finance minister to the same questions about the cause, consequences and corrective action of the hospital fraud. In each case the ministers and the head of the civil service confirmed that no individual civil servants or public sector staff were reprimanded, though systems were overhauled.
Saunders already raised the issue in the Public Accounts Committee last month and in the more recent Finance Committee meeting, but at Thursday’s LA meeting he pressed on again because, he said, he was not hearing how the fiasco was allowed to happen and who was being held to account and there was only one person sitting in Northward. He said it was unthinkable that from the very start, no one in government spotted something was wrong with inserting a third party that would cost around $11 million into a situation that was previously ‘zero net’ between two government entities.
Head of the civil service Franz Manderson, current Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, who has responsibility for CINICO, all indicated that the reason why the fraud was able to happen was because the governance systems were weak. They said that then hospital board chair Canover Watson, who was convicted of corruption in the case, had significant power and control over procurement, enabling him to circumvent the system, which they all said was no longer the case, given the new legislation and policies.
As Saunders tried to understand what had gone so wrong and why no one in a senior position spotted the problems until the contract was signed and sealed and Watson had begun creaming off millions of dollars, he was shut down by Speaker McKeeva Bush, who suggested, incorrectly, that the case was still sub judice in relation to appeals.
Watson was convicted of several corruption offences and was handed a seven-year term. All of his convictions were upheld in the summer by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. But given the order of the speaker, Saunders’ enquiries about how “something that cost government nothing was about to cost it millions …and no one noticed” and why no one else was ever held to account were never answered.
Questioning in another direction regarding the current make-up of the hospital board also revealed that, despite assurances from the government officials, the hospital board is still vulnerable and not properly constituted as no medical expert has been appointed as a director.
Category: Local News
And this folks is why we will never move forward; same sh*t; different day. Testicular fortitude for life!
maybe connections to it? 😉 we all know politicians cant be trusted ….no matter which country the get elected…zzzz😴
Sorry BoBo….too many lodge folk involved.
Sad and of serious concern that the very legitimate and entitled Opposition is being excluded from answers by Government, with the support of the Speaker!
Right there is why Mac should not be the speaker.
“it was unthinkable that from the very start, no one … spotted something was wrong with inserting a third party that would cost … million[s] into a situation that was previously ‘zero net’ between … government entities”. MLA Saunders can keep this speech and prepare to reiterate every time an EY Report project comes up for debate. (EY Report = pay the private sector consultant rates to do what Govt. was already doing or had proposed to do.)
Ah, those questions…they are taking the 5th amendment…except that is not law here…however parliamentary privilege is, so they could name and shame with no retribution. Except they would probably have to name some MLA’s, buddies, lodge people…you know how that goes.
Once again…we all need to be reminded that the decoy Standards in Public Life (2014) Law still hasn’t been enacted in the Cayman Islands. It has no legal affect today and the board established to vet and oversee these disclosures has nothing to do. Our MLAs, Cabinet, and their appointed crony boards, DO NOT WANT to adhere to the most basic conflict checks that would apply to politicians, or publicly accountable businesspeople elsewhere. For those just joining us, welcome to the Cayman Islands.
Press on chris –
Pls shine the light in dark places that evil dock builder Dart sellout PPM and UDP do not wish anyone to see. Look into who sits in the HSA board; Brac and its ministers monopoly over medicine and supplies procurement – the list is long.
kangaroo court in a banana republic….
Chris – Well done, but maybe the ACC should help demand some answers.
CORRUPTION and WEAKNESS in the system ,, I say shut it down too .
Shutting down only means there is now fire where there is denial of smoke.
