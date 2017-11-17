MLA’s persistent CarePay inquiry shut down

(CNS): Persistent efforts by opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW) to get more information from the government benches about the CarePay fiasco and who else should have been held to account in connection with the scandal was shut down by the speaker of the Legislative Assembly yesterday. Saunders was given formal answers from the deputy governor, the health minister and the finance minister to the same questions about the cause, consequences and corrective action of the hospital fraud. In each case the ministers and the head of the civil service confirmed that no individual civil servants or public sector staff were reprimanded, though systems were overhauled.

Saunders already raised the issue in the Public Accounts Committee last month and in the more recent Finance Committee meeting, but at Thursday’s LA meeting he pressed on again because, he said, he was not hearing how the fiasco was allowed to happen and who was being held to account and there was only one person sitting in Northward. He said it was unthinkable that from the very start, no one in government spotted something was wrong with inserting a third party that would cost around $11 million into a situation that was previously ‘zero net’ between two government entities.

Head of the civil service Franz Manderson, current Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, and Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, who has responsibility for CINICO, all indicated that the reason why the fraud was able to happen was because the governance systems were weak. They said that then hospital board chair Canover Watson, who was convicted of corruption in the case, had significant power and control over procurement, enabling him to circumvent the system, which they all said was no longer the case, given the new legislation and policies.

As Saunders tried to understand what had gone so wrong and why no one in a senior position spotted the problems until the contract was signed and sealed and Watson had begun creaming off millions of dollars, he was shut down by Speaker McKeeva Bush, who suggested, incorrectly, that the case was still sub judice in relation to appeals.

Watson was convicted of several corruption offences and was handed a seven-year term. All of his convictions were upheld in the summer by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. But given the order of the speaker, Saunders’ enquiries about how “something that cost government nothing was about to cost it millions …and no one noticed” and why no one else was ever held to account were never answered.

Questioning in another direction regarding the current make-up of the hospital board also revealed that, despite assurances from the government officials, the hospital board is still vulnerable and not properly constituted as no medical expert has been appointed as a director.

Category: Local News