Ministry and service club launch reading initiative

(CNS): As the new Unity government comes under increasing pressure to invest more money in education and address what people still perceive as poor literacy and numeracy standards of government school graduates, the education ministry and Rotary Sunrise have launched a programme they describe as an internationally recognised and highly effective short-term literacy intervention for selected Year 2 students. Twelve teachers who have been trained to deliver Reading Recovery will work with students throughout this school year in daily 30-minute one-on-one lessons tailored to meet the specific needs of the children.

Reading Recovery teachers give each student the support they need to make fast progress in reading and writing. It is estimated 104 Year 2 students will get access to the initiative during this academic year. Last month the teachers met parents of the students selected for the programme to explain the project, the homework activities and answer questions.

With over 30 years of documented and researched success internationally, Reading Recovery has been described as the best evidence yet of the direct link between good design and educational excellence. The Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services said they were “proud to make this investment in the professional skills of their teachers and anticipate very positive outcomes on student literacy achievement”.

Throughout the month of November, teacher training will continue and will include peer observation, feedback and support. These sessions will be facilitated at the newly created Rotary Reading Recovery Centre based at Prospect Primary School.

For more information on this programme contact the school’s Special Education Needs Coordinator (SENCO).

