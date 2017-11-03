Minister stumped over lack of healthcare for kids
(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne “John-John” Seymour has said he doesn’t understand why children do not have free healthcare. But despite being in a position to shape policy on healthcare and cover, he offered no solutions to address the very difficulties he outlined about families trying to ensure their children have access to healthcare. “I am still baffled at how we are not …how we don’t cover children or children don’t have free healthcare. This is a vexing issue for many people throughout the country,” the minister said in the LA Thursday.
As he broke from his prepared notes during his debate on the budget, Seymour spoke about the strain on families trying to pay for health insurance for their children. He described the family health insurance policies as one of the indirect taxes (though he later corrected it to say it was an indirect cost) that has been levied on the people over the last twenty years.
“These policies can go up to $1,500,” the minister stated. “Imagine, $1,500 coming out of a salary per month. The amount of things they could do with that! We need to find a way that the parents of this country are relieved.”
But the health minister gave no indication about the Unity government’s plans to address the broad challenges, especially in the private health care insurance sector, from the cost of premiums and inadequate cover to the cherry-picking of healthy clients.
Seymour spoke about the enhanced enforcement and supervision by the Health Insurance Commission and coordination with the immigration department to ensure that work permit holders are being provided with cover by their employers. But he pointed out that the unit deals with as many as 500 complaints per month.
During a near two-hour speech about his ministry, which covers health, environmental health, culture, housing and the environment, Seymour gave almost no information about the government’s plans, which were raised by Premier Alden McLaughlin in his budget statement, for healthcare reform, despite being directly responsible for health policy.
In contrast to significant concerns expressed over the last few weeks about the long-term inadequate management of the Health Services Authority, from financial services to problems over provision of care, the health minister lauded the authority’s effort to try and improve the situation. He did, however, point out the long waits people have in the emergency room and questioned why that could not be improved. He said that if government could not improve that then it would be a failing.
Seymour said there would be a review of the HSA but he gave no details of the policy direction that the ministry will take while he is in office.
On the subject of the environment, for which Seymour also has responsibility, he barely paid lip-service.
After the clear messages from the premier in his address that his government would be rolling back the environmental protections established under the National Conservation Law, there was no comfort for local conservationists in the environment minister’s address. Spending less than two minutes on the subject, he said his councillor, Captain Eugene Ebanks, would speak about that issue during his contribution.
In the short time he did speak about the environment he managed to promise to change the law to restore the legal importation, purchase and use of spear-guns, a move that many marine experts and conservationists view as a dangerous retrograde step for the marine environment. He also implied that the proposed marine parks expansion as it is now is unlikely to become a reality.
“We need to remember who makes policy and who carries it out,” he said, in an oblique reference to the much-needed enhancement, before stating that the councillor would say more.
Despite addressing the investment of over $1 million to deal with the invasive green iguana, Seymour made an unexplained reference to letting dogs deal with the problem.
See the health minister’s budget address on CIGTV
Seymour’s statements on his BTE constituency issues is available here
Category: Government Finance, Health, health and safety, Health Insurance, Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature
Has he forgotten that hundreds if not thousands of children already get free health care as the offspring of civil servants, not to forget himself and all the other “destitute” M.L.A’s.
Free meaning getting some one else(expats) to pay the bill or the other Caymanian thing Just promise to pay and never do. Over a billion so far. Its how they do things here.
Seymour is in way over his head here!
He understands that he is the minister in charge of the very things he is complaining about, right? And it’s his obligation to take responsibility for them and to come up with solutions, instead of bitching about the status quo as if it’s nothing his Ministry had anything to do with.
Most of these issues can very simply be dealt with for free through the immigration law. If employers are not providing health insurance for the children of their employees, cut those employers off from work permits.
Done.
im terribly soory fe ya but who cares about your undesired to procreate
another bad day at the office for joke, joke….
caymanians deserve what they get for voting these local fools…
cns: can we get a caption competition for the pic please?
…….because he does not know how to offer a solution of any sort which could see free healthcare for children. It is easy for “a mouth to say anything” but without any solutions being offered, solicited from expert sources, or even inside the Governments camp, he is only paying lip service… And people eat that right up.
That’s the sad part. He is woefully unprepared for leadership role to be honest.
Free primary and secondary education is a legal obligation for CIG to provide to all children in the territory. If there are funds they should be spent on complying with existing legal obligations.
Stop having kids you can’t afford! Having children is a privilege not a right. They deserve the best start in life and if you can’t offer that don’t do it!
For the record, I can’t afford kids therefore I’m not having any.
Chicken or egg. But if kids were not so expensive to have would you have?
You can not punish the children for the lack of planning of the parents. Would you set aside a section of the dump to put these children whose parents cannot afford healthcare?
100% agree.
CIG at one time offered free contraceptives. That certainly cost the country significantly less than the children who’s parents can’t afford them or simply think it’s government’s responsibility to take care of them
