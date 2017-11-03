Minister stumped over lack of healthcare for kids

(CNS): Health Minister Dwayne “John-John” Seymour has said he doesn’t understand why children do not have free healthcare. But despite being in a position to shape policy on healthcare and cover, he offered no solutions to address the very difficulties he outlined about families trying to ensure their children have access to healthcare. “I am still baffled at how we are not …how we don’t cover children or children don’t have free healthcare. This is a vexing issue for many people throughout the country,” the minister said in the LA Thursday.

As he broke from his prepared notes during his debate on the budget, Seymour spoke about the strain on families trying to pay for health insurance for their children. He described the family health insurance policies as one of the indirect taxes (though he later corrected it to say it was an indirect cost) that has been levied on the people over the last twenty years.

“These policies can go up to $1,500,” the minister stated. “Imagine, $1,500 coming out of a salary per month. The amount of things they could do with that! We need to find a way that the parents of this country are relieved.”

But the health minister gave no indication about the Unity government’s plans to address the broad challenges, especially in the private health care insurance sector, from the cost of premiums and inadequate cover to the cherry-picking of healthy clients.

Seymour spoke about the enhanced enforcement and supervision by the Health Insurance Commission and coordination with the immigration department to ensure that work permit holders are being provided with cover by their employers. But he pointed out that the unit deals with as many as 500 complaints per month.

During a near two-hour speech about his ministry, which covers health, environmental health, culture, housing and the environment, Seymour gave almost no information about the government’s plans, which were raised by Premier Alden McLaughlin in his budget statement, for healthcare reform, despite being directly responsible for health policy.

In contrast to significant concerns expressed over the last few weeks about the long-term inadequate management of the Health Services Authority, from financial services to problems over provision of care, the health minister lauded the authority’s effort to try and improve the situation. He did, however, point out the long waits people have in the emergency room and questioned why that could not be improved. He said that if government could not improve that then it would be a failing.

Seymour said there would be a review of the HSA but he gave no details of the policy direction that the ministry will take while he is in office.

On the subject of the environment, for which Seymour also has responsibility, he barely paid lip-service.

After the clear messages from the premier in his address that his government would be rolling back the environmental protections established under the National Conservation Law, there was no comfort for local conservationists in the environment minister’s address. Spending less than two minutes on the subject, he said his councillor, Captain Eugene Ebanks, would speak about that issue during his contribution.

In the short time he did speak about the environment he managed to promise to change the law to restore the legal importation, purchase and use of spear-guns, a move that many marine experts and conservationists view as a dangerous retrograde step for the marine environment. He also implied that the proposed marine parks expansion as it is now is unlikely to become a reality.

“We need to remember who makes policy and who carries it out,” he said, in an oblique reference to the much-needed enhancement, before stating that the councillor would say more.

Despite addressing the investment of over $1 million to deal with the invasive green iguana, Seymour made an unexplained reference to letting dogs deal with the problem.

See the health minister’s budget address on CIGTV

Seymour’s statements on his BTE constituency issues is available here

Category: Government Finance, Health, health and safety, Health Insurance, Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature