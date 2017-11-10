Minister offers services in absence of teacher
(CNS): The minister for education has committed to resolving the stand-off at East End Primary School regarding the continued suspension of the Year 5 teacher. Parents staged a demonstration at the school Thursday in order to attract attention to the absence of a teacher for that class and other challenges facing the school in relation to staff shortages. Responding to queries about the situation from Arden McLean, the district MLA, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who was once a teacher, said that she was going to resolve the problem, even if she had to go and teach the class herself.
She told McLean, who had brought a petition to Finance Committee from the parents who had organised the sit-in and padlocked the school gates, that she had also gone to the school earlier in the day to find out what was happening and confirmed that no lessons had taken place that day at all and the school had remained closed.
O’Connor-Connolly said she understood the sentiments of the people of East End. Although she pointed out that she was not responsible for civil service issues, she said she would pass the petition on to her chief officer, who had told her a teacher was due at the school later this month.
“It has already been brought to his attention and I have given instructions this morning that we need to get a teacher in East End, even if that meant I went and sat in the classroom and taught again until the 22nd, which is the date that was intimated that they would get a teacher,” she said.
This is the second time that the same group of children have gone without a teacher for an extended period. Parents are concerned because for the last three weeks the Year 5 class has been taught by a classroom assistant who is not a fully qualified teacher.
Following publication of this article the department of education services issued a statement indicating that it is facing a significant shortage of supply teachers but a substitute teacher would be sent to the school tomorrow. The statement also indicated that the teacher who was suspended had been placed on required leave following the start of a Child and Family Services investigation, which is on going and has not been detailed.
See the statement in full from the DES here.
Press Statement – EEPS Update – 9NOV17
Category: Local News
Good for the parents to take initiative since they weren’t getting anywhere going through the proper channels! Yes, it’s a shame for the other children to miss school but now that light has been shed on this, school will open & the Year 5 students will get the education they deserve and require.
Grace Christian Academy went through an awful situation similar to this, just last year! Kindergarten teacher quit after a few months and they children were left with unqualified subs for over TWO MONTHS!! So parents still had to pay the almost $1000 monthly tuition for having a hair dresser try and teach their children how to read and write! SHAMEFUL!!! I hear the Dept of Ed was “looking into this matter” …hhhmmmm
0
0
“Now then class, if tarmac cost $0 a square meter, and I surface my friend’s driveway of 20 sq meters, how much will it cost?”
hahahahahahaha brilliant!! You win comment of the week!!
2
0
Why can’t the MLA’s stay out of civil service matters. Political interfere in civil service appointments must end. Even the Speaker gave that instruction. Why did the Premier allow his ministers to breach the instruction of his Speaker.
2
2
That Minister has BALLS. Others, take a page out of her book. A true Leader indeed.
3
9
No she is responding because it made it to the media. This and other issues have been known to her and she has not prioritised them because the eastern districts are not considered or budgeted for appropriately at her insistence. Don’t confuse this for balls.
15
1
Many agree with her own self-assessment of her capabilities.
2
2
The future our of education rests in the hands of some really undependable people.
9
0
Lets look on the bright side, at least we can get something for all that money we have been paying her all these years!
3
0
You really want your children to be taught how to pave certain things that should never have been paved? ie either incompetence or something much worse.
1
0
What a joke. One minute an MLA is not responsible for civil service matters and the other minute MLA’s are abusing their position trying to get a certain unqualified individual hired in the civil service as Chief Medical Officer. Shame on all of you. I have never seen such a breach of the constitution in my life. Just lost all respect I had for this bunch. But the civil service i know and respect won’t bend to such interference. A new low for MLA’s.
3
2
What a selfish bunch of parents! They have the attitude of “My child isn’t getting taught so nobody elses children can either!” What about all those children who do have a teacher such as reception, year 1,2,3,4 and 6?! If you have a problem go through the proper channels or involve only the year 5 class. Some East End parents need to take a good look at themselves and sort themselves out! I know it’s frustrating XXXXXX, but blocking the whole school is not cool.
9
9
All that matters is that Julianna is a Christian and can virtue signal to other Christians to gang up on other teachers that do no share the same religion. We should blame all our problems on teachers who are not Christian and so ostracize, block promotions, and in general make feel uncomfortable at every opportunity. God bless each and every one of us as long as us is a chosen few to control all the resources and benefits.
1
2
Close down the school. Send them all to another school like Savannah or Prospect. East End is too far out anyway. And government will save more money.
1
2
Foolish
0
0
I guess the Honorable Minster doesn’t have a problem speaking in relation to education or even educating literally as long as it is on a stage in front of graduates or in a classroom full of students rather than in the LA chambers where she is being livestreamed and recorded for the whole world to see.
Diogenes
5
1
Shambles 🙈
4
0
She was going to teach the class?? You mean she actually going to do something ?
9
1
For 50 years East End primary has been a major problem in our islands, discipline wise and ability of the students compared with the rest of Cayman. I will leave my fellow Caymanians to suggest why…..
4
1
Soooo no other school have issues then?because I assume you 1. have been to every school or 2. have a child in each one of the schools on island to have first hand experience
0
0
This has certainly brought the issue to the public attention.So the rest of years must also missed school?
Is this how parents teach there children to resolve issues.
There is a date set for the new teacher to start. Boy what a bunch of donkeys.
2
3
Ju Ju teaching would be hilarious, especially if she agrees to take a pay cut to be in the classroom, for say, I dunno…a lot less than the 5k a month she spouted earlier this year, which now sounds like crickets chirping.
Now then class, if tarmac cost $0 a square meter, and I surface my friend’s driveway of 20 sq meters, how much will it cost?
6
1
It is better if she does not speak. You should be listening to her right now in the LA . She is the most condescending and insulting human being that I have listened to in a long time. As a matter of fact for someone who professes to be a Christian she is very disappointing. She is being down right rude. As for the east end school the parents and the rest of the rabble rousers really do not care about education or else they would not have closed the school preventing the other pupils from getting to their classes. The police should have been called to arrest them for obstruction and interfering with government property.
0
0