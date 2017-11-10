Minister offers services in absence of teacher

(CNS): The minister for education has committed to resolving the stand-off at East End Primary School regarding the continued suspension of the Year 5 teacher. Parents staged a demonstration at the school Thursday in order to attract attention to the absence of a teacher for that class and other challenges facing the school in relation to staff shortages. Responding to queries about the situation from Arden McLean, the district MLA, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who was once a teacher, said that she was going to resolve the problem, even if she had to go and teach the class herself.

She told McLean, who had brought a petition to Finance Committee from the parents who had organised the sit-in and padlocked the school gates, that she had also gone to the school earlier in the day to find out what was happening and confirmed that no lessons had taken place that day at all and the school had remained closed.

O’Connor-Connolly said she understood the sentiments of the people of East End. Although she pointed out that she was not responsible for civil service issues, she said she would pass the petition on to her chief officer, who had told her a teacher was due at the school later this month.

“It has already been brought to his attention and I have given instructions this morning that we need to get a teacher in East End, even if that meant I went and sat in the classroom and taught again until the 22nd, which is the date that was intimated that they would get a teacher,” she said.

This is the second time that the same group of children have gone without a teacher for an extended period. Parents are concerned because for the last three weeks the Year 5 class has been taught by a classroom assistant who is not a fully qualified teacher.

Following publication of this article the department of education services issued a statement indicating that it is facing a significant shortage of supply teachers but a substitute teacher would be sent to the school tomorrow. The statement also indicated that the teacher who was suspended had been placed on required leave following the start of a Child and Family Services investigation, which is on going and has not been detailed.

