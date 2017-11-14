Minister: Education won’t be political football

(CNS): Following her silence in the budget debate, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly told the members of Finance Committee Friday that, if needed, she would get more cash for education. Facing a long day of questions, the minister stated several times that while she “was at the wheel” she would not allow education to become a political football. Before answering the first questions about the subject, she said that she had allowed the ministry staff to put the budget together because they were on the ground and in the classrooms.

With the opposition making education their weapon of choice against the government, the minister was asked what she believed success would look like with the increase in the budget. O’Connor-Connolly said her vision was a world class education for all. In addition to recruiting the best teachers, investment in school infrastructure was important, she stated.

She said that ministry was going to take the budget that had been allocated and “do the best that we can” but said it would “go much further if parents, the private sector and government” did their part. However, she told the committee that she felt she had the support of the rest of government and “that if it is deemed necessary we have the support to go back” for more funds.

O’Connor-Connolly said she believed that the requisite finance would come, but she also thought the private sector would come on board and give back to the community. She also stressed the need for parents to ensure the acceptable behaviour of children at school and said she had some concerns about discipline, which would be an area she would pay close attention to. She said she wanted to ensure there were no human rights barriers to dictate how students wore their uniforms and hair for school.

Speaking about the new Cayman Islands Education Council, she said she was confident that the composition of members was well balanced and she was not concerned that they would make any extravagant, biased or unfounded recommendations that could push the boundaries of the budget.

Faced with a number of questions about various issues, she surprised the opposition when she agreed to wipe out certain fees and said she would be looking at the policies regarding other fees. However, she did direct parents to priorities the need to pay some fees over “pedicures, manicures and getting their hair done”.

She also said that she supported the reintroduction of the 6th form and that it was now under consideration.

The minister said change was coming to education to provide world class standards, but she also said the Ddepartment of Education Services would be raising awareness about the positive things that have already been happening.

The committee also heard that the apparent cut to the secondary school budget, as noted by the opposition leaders, was down to the education department no longer paying the insurance for the schools infrastructure as it had been centralized.

Category: Education, Government Finance, Local News, Politics