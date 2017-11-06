Minister commits to George Town renovation

(CNS): Following years of promises from the PPM about their commitment to the revitalization of George Town, the new planning minister, Joey Hew, told the Legislative Assembly during the Friday proceedings that the project would get underway in earnest during this administration. The Progressive member for George Town North said that he had prioritised the regeneration plan to energize what he said was the “flagging urban landscape” of the capital, especially after offices and businesses closed in the evening. Hew said that the redevelopment of George Town would play a part in the “fight against crime and decay” as well as economic development.

He said the road network servicing the capital has gone through an upgrade but the Unity government was going to deliver on the next part of the project — redeveloping the business district. He said he intended to fully implement the plan that would see government engage in public-private partnerships to boost the capital. Announcing the reestablishment of the urban redevelopment commission, the minister said this would include the recruitment of a town manager, an individual who would be responsible for the implementation of the plan, engaging private partners and act as the liaison on the project.

Hew gave no other indication of what the project will entail but the previous minister for planning as well as staff from the ministry have in the past spoken about a review of the planning laws regarding zoning in the capital. The goal would be to provide for mixed-use development, introducing the opportunity for apartments in the centre of town above shops and offices. Other elements have included creating pedestrian-only zones and beatification of the area, with the introduction of more trees and flora and appropriate street furniture.

Given the plans to reshape downtown George Town and make the area more people-friendly and create opportunities to open up the capital at night, the independent opposition member for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan, offered his support for the project when he spoke on Thursday night. But he queried how comments by both the premier and the tourism minister about exploring the idea of establishing a transshipment point at the George Town harbour would sit with the revitalisation of the capital.

Bryan said the premier needed to come and explain this to his constituents because what he knew about transshipment ports is that they are “ugly, big industrial things”, where massive amounts of containers were piled high across many acres of industrial areas, which he said would not go with plans to beautify the capital. He said the premier “needs to come and speak to my people” because they were never told about a transshipment facility being part of any cargo redevelopment.

