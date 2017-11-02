Miller: Sink dock, float education
(CNS): The opposition leader has taken aim at the government for its decision to press ahead with the costly and controversial cruise berthing facility in George Town while under-funding education, and called on the administration to “sink the dock and float education”. Ezzard Miller said government had claimed last week during the budget presentation that education was a priority, but he said the actual budget documents tell a different story, with the spending on school operations and maintenance cut when compared to 2017 and nowhere near enough cash injection into education to pay for the capital projects and other initiatives.
In the official response to the government’s 2018/19 financial spending plan, the leader of the opposition spent a considerable amount of time on education, insisting that government was not funding schools properly and the investment in capital spending and equity injections was woefully inadequate for the list of things that the government said it wants to achieve.
In his response he also broadly criticised the budget for not offering anything for regular people. He said there was a lot of “fancy words …but no matter how they try to dress it up, this is a plan that is simply not good for the average Caymanian”.
Miller described the budget as a continuation of the regressive policies of the former government by the new one — “policies that cater to the elite class of Caymanians, the foreign businesses, the foreign worker, which will lead to the continued erosion of the middle class and the increased suffering and hopelessness of the poor Caymanians”.
Speaking at length about the contradictions between the speeches with the actual numbers, he said that Secondary Education Services had been allocated just over $23.5 million for 2018, a 0.02% reduction on 2017, and the budgets for primary school operations were largely the same as last year, which means there is no room to increase teachers’ salaries to at least $5,000 each per month.
“Another promise, proclamation and public announcement not kept,” he said.
He indicated things were worse for the maintenance budget, which has been cut by more than $1.1 million when compared to 2017. “All the schools need more maintenance, not less,” he said, as he pointed to the more than $11 million increase on prison spending in comparison. He said government was spending 100% more on prisoners, “most of whom were failed by the very education system we are continuing to under-fund”.
Miller frequently referred to the proposed $300 million “secret cruise pier” while government under-funded schools. The cost was disputed by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, but when Miller asked him to reveal the true price tag, he said he would deal with it in his own contribution to the debate.
As Miller continued to call on government to “sink the port and float education”, the premier interjected and accused Miller of misleading the public. Alden McLaughlin claimed that government was not going to pay for the construction of the piers and that only $3 million had been set aside in the 2018/19 budgets to cover government costs for progressing the project.
Despite Miller’s disputes with the House Speaker McKeeva Bush about the $300 million price tag, one of several spats they engaged in, which eventually led to Miller refusing to complete his contribution to the budget debate, he pointed out that whatever the cruise facility was going to cost, it was education that was suffering when cash went elsewhere.
He also noted that the government bench covers all of the constituencies within the catchment area for John Gray High School but they were happy to fund the private schools to the tune of $1 million and not build John Gray, even after boasting about an operating surplus for 2017 of $141 million.
“Yet they expect the parents in their constituencies to accept that they would rather build an unnecessary, unjustified and unknown port at a cost of more than six times what the new John Gray High School would cost, while their children and their teachers suffer great health risk in mould-infested classrooms,” Miller added.
He accused government of not offering anywhere near enough cash investment for the capital projects planned for education or the services it claims it wants to enhance, from improving IT equipment to adding more special needs and STEM teachers.
Reminding his colleagues that he was one of a very small number of MLAs whose children actually attended government rather than private schools, Miller said he was speaking from experience about the problems plaguing all government schools, which were in a poor state of repair, under-resourced and under-staffed.
Lip service as usual. Germany was almost completely destroyed during the Second World War but within a few short years, it was an economic power again. Why? They had and still have the most important resource a country needs for progress – the human resource. We have to begin by providing the resources for teachers and by recruiting quality teachers. Unfortunately, the Cayman Islands does not offer an attractive package for teachers and that’s why we end up with second and third tiers teachers.
Where exactly does me Miller think the money comes from to pay for education?
Our government schools are all free to the public and that gets paid for by the money that come into the island especially from the cruises and tourism.
Go watch the chamber of commerce videos
There is a surplus, it should come out of that and not by spending on something that is only going to create debt, and in all likelihood be a white elephant whilst destroying the reefs, which is actually the main reason for sustainable stayover tourism.
All I have to say is that this is the same guy that wants Cayman to be independent.
Everything that comes out of his mouth is garbage.
I’ll agree with you that independence is a laughable proposal (take a look at the trend of independent Caribbean Countries if you disagree) but occasionally Mr. Miller does highlight good points and this is one of them, The Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said something along the lines of there has been an increase in the education budget (which is true) but then he said the important bit, where the money is going is the issue and the cause for concern. The opposition is questioning the allocation of the funding along with the proposed increase not being anywhere near enough to cover the necessary costs and improvement.
I personally would rather have education be funded to the fullest extent possible instead of spending 3 million dollars during the next two years deciding how best to destroy our marine environments and with the proposed National Conservation Law amendments I doubt the government will even have to do an Environmental Impact Assessment before they start their grandiose plans
What they need to sink is these waste of space MLAs who can’t muster more than about 200 votes every 4 years.
Thank you Mr. Miller! Keeping it real!
AMEN!
And the North wind is blowing
There is no greater enemy to the Cayman Islands than the parents and grandparents. Election after election I watch the promises, the alligator tears for our under educate youth, Why can’t the adult voters say ‘enough’. We want our children to have at least a middle class life. We will not settle for anything less. We will pay for the next generation’s prosperity with our sacrifices. Make education of Cayman’s young the only priority.
I think, at times the Gov. wants to keep Cayman’s general public under educated and ignorant so as have a next generation who are dumb enough to bring the present into the future. The only cost of SIDD (same island different day) is your children’s, this islands future.
The speeches from the opposition members to the budget debate was the most coherent and sensible in years. Thank you Mr Miller for leading the charge and speaking up for Cayman and Caymanians.
Mr Saunders, PLEASE keep up the fight for mortgage protection. It is shocking that the Government is ignoring the largest expense for most households. To know that an illness or change in income can make you homeless despite paying for years on time should worry us all.
I am looking forward to the contribution from the opposition members who are proving that they are a credible government in waiting.
So WHO is going to own the dock???
Cayman does not need a cruise dock. Greed is the only incentive fueling this horrible idea.
Wow, I actually agree with Miller for once! Only once though 😉
Ezzard is right. This stupid idea of a port, isn’t worth the paper it is drawn on. Education should be the number one priority.
If Caymanians don’t see the importance of education over a port, then they deserve to be inflicted with more of the same.
Your schools are not failing you. Your culture is. But go ahead with what you are doing as it is making lots of work available for expats.
Yes Ezzard! Tell them!!
Miller for Premier!
If they want to get serious about information, they need to drain the swamp. That wont happen as there are too many incompetenets watching each other backs.
