Man missing at sea may have been found alive

(CNS): The police say they have received reports that Thomas Bush (30) from North Side, who was reported missing at sea more than four weeks ago, may have been found alive in Honduras, though they have not yet been able to verify the claim. CNS contacted the police yesterday after a reader left a comment which indicated that Bush, who was last the seen in Grand Cayman in October and reported missing 1 November, may have been found by a Honduran fisherman at the ‘Banks’ and taken to the Bay Islands. The RCIPS said they are in the process of speaking with his family and contacting the Honduran authorities.

Bush was last seen n the Windsor Park area of George Town on Wednesday 25 October before apparently going out to sea with another unidentified man in a 28ft canoe.

According to the comment posted on CNS by an individual, who said they had contacted the RCIPS, the captain of the fishing vessel Provider had found Bush along with another person and taken them to shore.

