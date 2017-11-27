Man attacked with hammer during fight

(CNS): An injured man was treated in hospital Friday after he was struck on the head by another man with a hammer. Police said they responded to a report around noon of an altercation between two men who knew each other at a business on Portland Road, George Town. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and released. The 34-year-old suspect from George Town was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged today. He is due to appear in court today.

Category: Courts, Crime