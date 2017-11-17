LA votes status for teacher, ‘lost local’ and millionaire
(CNS): Members of the Legislative Assembly voted to approve three Cabinet Caymanian Status grants Thursday for residents in three very different sets of circumstances. Chris Bounds, who taught in government schools for more than 30 years, Angelyn (nee Jackson) Zias, who was born and grew up in Cayman but fell through the status cracks, and Ergun Berksoy, a millionaire Turkish property mogul, were all made Caymanians following a debate on the government motion. By law, Cabinet can only grant status on four people per year and Alden McLaughlin confirmed that the law protecting people from ever losing that status when bestowed by Cabinet had also been amended.
The grants of status to Bounds and Zias were warmly welcomed and supported by both sides of the House; even Arden McLean and Alva Suckoo, who recently said in their budget debates that the only people who should receive status should be spouses and descendants of Caymanians, offered their backing to them.
Bounds, who even taught some of the MLAs, was recommended for the grant because, despite his many decades in and extremely close ties to Cayman during his long tenure with the education ministry, he never made any formal applications for permanent residency.
Zias, who is now 40 years old, was born in Cayman and grew up here, and although a British Overseas Territories Citizen, she never achieved status. Stuck in a strange place of limbo, she had fallen through the cracks of the immigration system and had applied for her status under a sunset clause in the immigration law, which had set by the time she made her application. The mother of several Caymanian children and with other local family connections, she was recommended by the board because there is simply no other legal way for her to become Caymanian.
Legislators raised concerns about the number of people who may be in this position, where they are accepted as Caymanians but are not legally recognised as such.
Berksoy (73), who is legally resident as a person of independent means, is the owner of Seven Mile Beach Investments Limited. The Turkish millionaire has invested in property here and is a major shareholder in the caves in East End. He is also the person behind the large private home being constructed on Seven Mile Beach. Although the premier lauded his investment in Cayman and his stated intention of building a hotel in the eastern districts, Berksoy is not without controversy. He is understood to have had a number of disputes with various people and entities both here and overseas, including the planning department over the construction of his new house on Seven Mile Beach.
The three grants were awarded the day after the premier, answering a parliamentary question, revealed that almost 3,000 status grants had been given to qualified residents via the normal legal means since 2009.
Speaking after the debate, Kenneth Bryan, MLA for George Town Central, said that he was surprised to discover that the government did not reveal the names of the individuals until the motion was brought to the floor on the last day, even though the motion was brought to parliament at the start of the meeting.
Bryan told CNS that the opposition members are unable to scrutinize who the individuals are without their names. He said on this occasion, on the surface, it appears that there are no major concerns but the lack of checks and balances is cause for concern when dealing with something as important as those being bestowed with Caymanian status.
Category: Local News
I think they will agree status for people they really think deserve it and not a wholesale lottery of our prized nationaliity. Good for them!
Mr bounds was also married to a Caymanian and has two Caymanian daughters. Very well deserved.
Oh oh. One of three is already on the electoral roll. How did they get on it if they were not Caymanian? How many non Caymanians got to vote in the last election? Is that legal? Is our democracy safe?
Two of these grants are fully deserved, buy why on earth was this Turk selected?. Are we now classing ourselves with certain Caribbean territories that “sell” their passports for money?.
Should you wonder why this country has the reputation it has.
A simple google Mr. Bryan
Congratulations to Angelyn (in particular). Long overdue.
CNS: Are you (or any readers) able to confirm whether Angelyn (nee Jackson) Zias is also known as Angelyn Roberta Carbajal-Zayas?
How is Zias the mother of several Caymanian children if she was not Caymanian herself?
They need another Immigration category:
AUTOMATIC CAYMANIAN STATUS
Granted based off number of years of contribution.
I don’t why after 35 years of contributing to the Cayman Islands, having children and grandchildren, been law abiding citizen, and good reputation in the Cayman Islands, and have to be told that I MUST APPLY TO BE RECOGNIZED!
Did the hundreds of folk that came off the Wreck of the ten sails, after 35 years stranded in Cayman, did they APPLIED to be recognized Caymanian? No! So why must this government find everyway to get money off of people! This is not fair.
congrats to Mr Bounds. Very deserving.
Nice to see all like Bounds, an educator for over 30 years, not ask for any thing from Immigration like residency, yet because of his contributions is recognized by the highest body of the land ✌
Why are we giving a 73 year old “Turkish” rich guy Caymanian Status…What has he done for Cayman to deserve getting status?
Congrats Mr. bounds! Well Deserved and past due..
Did anyone do a due diligence check on Berksoy???
I wonder if the reason Chris Bounds made no application for status or permanent residency…and the fact he did not do so is significant surely…was the same reason that many expats in the civil service did not do so, namely because they would lose their overseas benefits of Contracted Officers Supplement and instead be put on pensionable terms which they did not want because their take home pay would be reduced by 15% per month. By the way, I have no problem at all with Mr Bounds getting it now.
Hmmmm? I wonder how being a controversial millionaire investor in itself deserves the grant of Caymanian Status (I muse with tongue firmly in cheek). Did CIG bother to do due diligence checks in Turkey? Pay for play perhaps?? This sends a terrible message which our powers that be seem to ignore.
Congratulations to Mr. Bounds (well deserved and long overdue) and Mrs. Zias
When Alden McLaughlin is quoted as saying the law protecting people granted status from cabinet from ever losing it has also been amended, does anyone know what he is talking about? The law has confirmed cabinet can revoke such grants (in certain circumstances) for more than a decade. Has there been a change to the law which now says they cannot?
Hundreds of persons who were born here and have no other option for status are left out, and at least two of these 3 had other options to become Caymanian. Why did the Board recommend these three in particular?
Ergun Berksoy, who has been in the Cayman Islands for 10 minutes, has been given a non-revokable status grant on the basis of what exactly? This will, of course, invite open speculation as to the appropriateness and terms of this transaction…but we’ll never know one way or another because the Standards in Public Life (2014) Law, which would obligate Cabinet to disclose conflicts, has not been enacted.
Disclosing status grantees is a serious infringement of privacy.
The only thing worthy of public scrutiny is whether the legal process is followed.
It’s simple; the names of the applicants themselves do no matter.
