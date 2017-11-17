LA votes status for teacher, ‘lost local’ and millionaire

(CNS): Members of the Legislative Assembly voted to approve three Cabinet Caymanian Status grants Thursday for residents in three very different sets of circumstances. Chris Bounds, who taught in government schools for more than 30 years, Angelyn (nee Jackson) Zias, who was born and grew up in Cayman but fell through the status cracks, and Ergun Berksoy, a millionaire Turkish property mogul, were all made Caymanians following a debate on the government motion. By law, Cabinet can only grant status on four people per year and Alden McLaughlin confirmed that the law protecting people from ever losing that status when bestowed by Cabinet had also been amended.

The grants of status to Bounds and Zias were warmly welcomed and supported by both sides of the House; even Arden McLean and Alva Suckoo, who recently said in their budget debates that the only people who should receive status should be spouses and descendants of Caymanians, offered their backing to them.

Bounds, who even taught some of the MLAs, was recommended for the grant because, despite his many decades in and extremely close ties to Cayman during his long tenure with the education ministry, he never made any formal applications for permanent residency.

Zias, who is now 40 years old, was born in Cayman and grew up here, and although a British Overseas Territories Citizen, she never achieved status. Stuck in a strange place of limbo, she had fallen through the cracks of the immigration system and had applied for her status under a sunset clause in the immigration law, which had set by the time she made her application. The mother of several Caymanian children and with other local family connections, she was recommended by the board because there is simply no other legal way for her to become Caymanian.

Legislators raised concerns about the number of people who may be in this position, where they are accepted as Caymanians but are not legally recognised as such.

Berksoy (73), who is legally resident as a person of independent means, is the owner of Seven Mile Beach Investments Limited. The Turkish millionaire has invested in property here and is a major shareholder in the caves in East End. He is also the person behind the large private home being constructed on Seven Mile Beach. Although the premier lauded his investment in Cayman and his stated intention of building a hotel in the eastern districts, Berksoy is not without controversy. He is understood to have had a number of disputes with various people and entities both here and overseas, including the planning department over the construction of his new house on Seven Mile Beach.

The three grants were awarded the day after the premier, answering a parliamentary question, revealed that almost 3,000 status grants had been given to qualified residents via the normal legal means since 2009.

Speaking after the debate, Kenneth Bryan, MLA for George Town Central, said that he was surprised to discover that the government did not reveal the names of the individuals until the motion was brought to the floor on the last day, even though the motion was brought to parliament at the start of the meeting.

Bryan told CNS that the opposition members are unable to scrutinize who the individuals are without their names. He said on this occasion, on the surface, it appears that there are no major concerns but the lack of checks and balances is cause for concern when dealing with something as important as those being bestowed with Caymanian status.

