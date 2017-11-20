Jury returns open verdict in post-op death

(CNS): The jury hearing the inquest into the death of Lisa Anne Turner (61) recorded an “open verdict” Thursday, as they were unable to determine the circumstance that caused her death. The Canadian woman, who had lived in Cayman for many years, died earlier this year just days after an operation to remove a cyst from her ovary. The pathologist found that she had died as a result of post surgical complications but doctors had been unable to determine what caused the complications. In her summary to the jury, Coroner Eileen Nervik said there was no evidence of any injury caused by the operation that could have led to the septic shock that led to her death.

With no direct evidence of the trigger for the septic shock, the coroner said the doctors tried to save her life and she concluded that had all acted professionally. “All the doctors were attentive and appropriate,” she said, before the men and women came back with their decision.

When she gave evidence, Dr Suzanne Muise, the surgeon from the CTMH Doctors Hospital who operated on Turner, said the procedure had gone as expected and that her patient was stable when she was discharged on the night of 10 February following the surgery. But four days later Turner died after she became increasingly unwell over the weekend after the operation.

Doctors speculated that she was suffering from septic shock, possible because of a perforated bowel, but a lack of platelets prevented doctors at the government Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was taken on the Sunday night after the surgery, from taking her back to the operating theater to check, as another surgery would have been fatal.

In her summary Nervik said there was no evidence in the autopsy report that the bowel or anything else was injured, and so the specific cause of Turner’s death remains a mystery.

