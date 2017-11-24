Judge’s DUI case in hands of DPP

(CNS): Following the arrest in early September of Ingrid Mangatal (52), a Cayman Islands Grand Court judge, the police have confirmed that the case is now in the hands of the director of public prosecutions for a ruling. Justice Mangatal, who works largely in the court’s financial division, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving after her car crashed into a wall just before 10:15 pm on 4 September. The smash happened on the West Bay Road near Lime Tree Bay Road. No other cars were involved and the judge was alone in the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS confirmed Thursday, in response to inquiries from CNS, that the case has now been passed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutors and it will be up to that office to decide whether or not the judge will be charged. Since her arrest and subsequent release on bail, she has continued to hear cases.

