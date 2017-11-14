Inquest finds police killing of suspect lawful

(CNS): A Coroners Court jury returned a verdict of lawful killing Friday in the 6 January 2017 shooting death by police of Norval Maconia Barrett (34), who was in Cayman illegally and suspected of involvement in a series of armed robberies. The shooting occurred when police went to a Windsor Park residence with a warrant for Barrett’s arrest for firearms offences. Police had said that the suspect had come out of the house armed with a gun and, despite multiple warnings to drop the weapon, had instead pointed it at officers. In her directions to the jury, coroner Eileen Nervik told the four men and three women they had three options: an open verdict, unlawful killing or lawful killing, which involved self-defence or the defence of another.

The “use of deadly force by officers is prohibited except under certain circumstances”, including if the degree of force met by police constitutes an “immediate threat of grievous bodily harm” to an officer or a third person, she explained to the jury.

In her summing up, Nervik recounted the evidence heard at the inquest, including the statements from the two RCIPS tactical officers involved in the shooting (all together nine police were at the scene). Both of the officers, the only ones who had taken up positions at the back of the house, recounted how they saw Barrett at the back door of the apartment holding a silver gun. The two police officers both announced they were armed officers and Barrett should drop his weapon.

The suspect first pointed his gun at one of the officers. He then aimed at the second officer and started walking towards him as the officer backed away on the rocky ground. The second officer fired a shot at Barrett but he continued to come towards him, so the officer fired again, though he could not recall how many rounds. As he stepped backward he tripped and fell.

The first officer saw his colleague fall down and “had a strong belief he had been shot”. He called for Barrett to drop his weapon or “I will shoot to stop you”, according to the coroner’s summation to the jury.

At that point, Barrett turned toward the first officer and pointed the gun at him again. The officer said he felt “extremely fearful” for his own life and that of the other officer, who was still on the ground. He shot once at Barrett, who stumbled about 60 feet toward the front of the house and fell; a firearm was found within six inches of his arm.

Barrett was attended to at the scene and then taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital (CIH), where he died. Neither officer had been shot.

Based on an independent review undertaken earlier in the year by the Bermuda Police Service, Cayman’s director of public prosecutions ruled that no criminal charges would be filed against the two RCIPS officers, who were then returned to active duty.

During her summation, Nervik also cited evidence from the pathologist who conducted the autopsy, who reported that Barrett had gunshot wounds to his left thigh, left lower leg and a “penetrating gunshot wound”, which was the cause of death, at the back of his neck which entered his spinal cord and lodged in the left side of his tongue, where it was recovered. All five of the spent cartridges from the two officers’ guns were found.

Nervik also noted to the jury that, instead of dropping the gun, “which would have been the wise thing to do”, Barrett continued pointing it at the officers and moving toward one of them, which raised the issue of self-defence. She said that would still apply even if the deceased was shot in the back of the head and neck.

The jury took less than an hour to return the verdict of lawful killing.

Barrett had previously served time in Cayman for an armed robbery that took place in August 2010 at the Esso gas station on Shedden Road. He had been released from jail in August 2016 after serving part of a nine-year term and deported back to Jamaica. Just two weeks before he was killed, police had issued an alert to the public that he was wanted and was considered “armed and dangerous”. It is not known exactly when he illegally returned to the island.

