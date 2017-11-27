Illegal bikers charge cop road block
(CNS): As many as one hundred people riding motorbikes charged at a police road block Sunday, throwing bottles and steering towards officers, as the RCIPS attempted to stop an unsanctioned across-island bike event. Senior police said it was “pure luck that someone was not killed”, when the gang of bikers took to the roads, pulling stunts and wheelies, blocking traffic, driving on the wrong side of the roads and causing mayhem for many hours before police caught up with them.
“What we witnessed yesterday was inexcusable behaviour on our roads by a group of people with little regard for their safety or anyone else’s,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “Whether or not these young people are just looking for an outlet, and whether or not a track for off-road riding should or should not exist, there is no excuse for the criminally dangerous behaviour we saw yesterday, and the utter disrespect shown for both the police and other road users. It is pure luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured.”
Large group of bikers cause havoc on Grand Cayman roads on Sunday. See full story on https://t.co/f1vMPFS0gR#CaymanRoads#CaymanNewsService pic.twitter.com/id0I0PumIu
— CNS (@CaymanNews) November 27, 2017
So far, just one man, who was driving an ATV (quad bike) and was among those charging at police officers, has been arrested. Ten bikes were seized in the wake of the road chaos.
The event is believed to have started in West Bay, when as many as 200 riders headed to East End. The 911 Communications Centre began receiving calls around noon from witnesses seeing the reckless riding by a large group of young people on motorbikes. Reports indicated that the bikers, some of whom were on unregistered bikes and not wearing crash helmets, were riding on one wheel and performing stunts toward oncoming traffic, and even stopping traffic against the lights so the group could pass through unhindered.
The callers said the riding was dangerous and nearly caused collisions with cars and pedestrians. In one instance, the bikers on the Queen’s Highway blocked an ambulance’s path toward East End as it was responding to an emergency medical call on Gumby Drive. Police officers responded to the medical call from Rum Point, and the ambulance also ultimately reached the address.
But following the 911 calls, police from the Neighbourhood Policing Department, the Traffic Management Unit, uniform shift officers as well as members of senior management, including Commissioner Derek Byrne himself, all responded to the reports of the biker chaos.
A road block was set up on Bodden Town Road around 3:30pm to prevent the bikers, who had travelled to East End, from returning to George Town. The police helicopter was also deployed to the scene and provided information on the movements of bikers, though several of them diverted into Midland Acres to avoid the roadblock.
But police said that at around 4:00pm between 75 and 100 of the bikers charged the roadblock, including the man on the ATV. The bikers charged the officers, threw bottles and threatened them, and engaged in other reckless and dangerous acts as they charged through the roadblock.
With the help of the helicopter, police were able to track the white ATV and the 30-year-old West Bay rider was arrested for dangerous driving and multiple traffic offences. The ATV was seized he is now on police bail.
The chopper even landed on the beach near Midland Acres to allow one of the tactical flight officers to help an NPD officer apprehend a man suspected of being involved in the ride. It later landed in another area of the estate and assisted traffic officers in apprehending two women riding dirt bikes and seizing their bikes.
Other riders hid their bikes in the area and fled the scene in cars. The police helicopter assisted officers on the ground retrieve ten bikes from various locations, which were then seized.
The police commissioner said he is establishing a task force, which will be headed by Deputy CoP Walton to address the illegal bike riding issue holistically, together with agency partners and organisations, both public and private. The task force is investigating yesterday’s event and the offences of dangerous driving, affray, unlawful assembly, threatening offences, reckless and dangerous acts among other offences that appear to have taken place.
Anyone with any information about the ride or those who participated, or anyone with footage of the event and riders on the roads is asked to contact PC Jodi-Ann Powery at [email protected] or 916-3277. PC Powery can also receive links to Instagram content or WhatsApp images and clips at the same number.
Category: Local News
Shame on you bikers. You really are making your island look bad.
1
0
Unfortunate but not surprising that the thread has taken on a racist undertone.
May I take this moment to remind those individuas of the ongoing moped / motorcycle crime epidemic that has taken over London, Manchester, Lancashire and other parts of the UK.
There we see young, white, British males attacking members of the general public by way of; smartphones thefts, aggravated jewelry robberies from car drivers / passengers at traffic lights, body disfiguring acid attacks, bicycle and motorbike thefts, full-on jewelers armed robberies, etc.
Some folks may want to feast on that leftover Thanksgiving humble pie.
– Whodatis
*Again, don’t take my word for it. Simply pay attention and observe the world with non-prejudiced eyes.
1
0
Let me say it as nice as I can…. I don’t wish nothing good for these “riders”.
0
1
Hey I’m a spectator myself I love the bikes, I agree and disagree with some of the comments people are making, there is a lot to do on this island no doubt, wake surfing like really ?? Not everyone like that sport soo come better than that. Right now there is no sport in cayman that spend as much money like the bikes do, on a regular bases! Like every day, we buy oil, gas, coolant, spark plug, tubes, tires, paint etc and over all we have to order our parts from overseas, so it’s a win win on both sides, we are spending money on the island jus to ride these motorcycles and dirt bikes, a car don’t need that much maintaining, we do that every 3 months, but a bike on the other hand it’s every week… more money spending and y’all want to stop it .. hmph “guess people are just thinking about their self “ anyways we need to sort this problem proper so everyone is happy !!!
We don’t want to start investing in some hand grenades and C4’s and forget this bike thing, and turn Cayman back to a pirates island … the Jamaicans ready to bring um in..
0
2
These so-called young “men” should be at home studying or helping there mother clean the yard; what an absolute disgrace our young Caymanian men have become – a real embarrassment and out-right shame! Even worst – 200 of them!!! Can you imagine?
They consider this being cool, being entertained; 3/4s probably don’t have a job and by their actions they seem to be seriously lacking an upbringing and proper education.
This is actually VERY scary; it is beyond simply being 200 young men recklessly riding motorcycles on the public roads – this is waaaaayyy beyond that.
These “men” have no respect for authority, no respect for road code, no respect for their own lives, no respect for the lives of any children they have brought in to this world, no respect for other road users, no respect for the people in homes they crossed disrupting the peace… just absolutely no respect of any kind whatsoever. And the excuse is “no bike track”.
There are hundreds of job vacancies, educational opportunities, a college, a university; elderly shut-ins and a multitude of communities needs and volunteer opportunities – if you are bored, sign up for that!!!
This is disgusting, I am so saddened and can only wonder what else these “men” are capable of with such a blatant display of “no-give-a-$h!t”…. I am vexed, so annoyed and frustrated! Even worst with the ridiculous excuses they come up with and their supporters and enablers come up with for this rubbish, waste of time exercise.
The money these little boys spend on these bikes could go on further education courses or to help their “baby-mamas” as they so degradingly refer to the women they reproduce with and help their child. I can’t even stop ranting over how pathetic this is; GO FIND SOMETHING USEFUL TO DO WITH YOUR LIFE. Darnit; how can boredom be the excuse? Go clean a yard for an elderly person or teach your child the ABCs or help them with homework; or help your parents with home repairs… 200 young “men”…. 200?????? 200 “men” who can’t find anything else to do on a Sunday but break the law, cause chaos, endanger lives, be a nuisance, waste gas and disturb the entire country…. 200…. there isn’t even space in Northward for 2… we are in a serious mess.
3
0
Some of these comments Is very feisty. How about we start investing in some hand grenades and C4’s and forget this bike thing, and turn Cayman back to a pirate island !! Think y’all imformer and police ready for the heat?
0
1
Police just need to ask Peanuts gas station for their security camera footage, should be able to identify a lot of riders from that as they seemed to be parked up their for a while, probably a lot took off their helmets too!
2
0
These guys are complaining that there’s nothing to do? Seriously?? Snorkeling, free diving, fishing and spearfishing require little or no money. These guys all have motorcycles, so don’t tell me they can’t afford waverunners, small motorboats and sailboats, which puts wakeboarding, skiing, snorkeling the reef, etc. well within their reach. Some of the bikes in the video look expensive, so some of them can no doubt afford one of these crazy things: http://www.jetsurf.com
Kiteboarding, paddle boarding, kayaking, I could go on. Nothing to do? Here is a clue young fellas; you live on an island. Do island stuff.
BTW, before you come back with any rich foreigner foolishness, I from right here so. And I do all the stuff mentioned on the regular.
19
2
They just stupid idiots. Trying to be “bad”
14
2
On aspiring social media vloggers…these coordinated international gorilla stunt bike gatherings are singularly about creating outrageous highlight clips for a couple sites run by the likes of “Kareen Walls” and “Caribbean Bike Life”. Many misguided youth falsely believe that there is material commercial reward and that they will become “rich, famous, admired and respected” by becoming a YouTube or Instagram phenomenon with a million Followers and Likes. It’s simply not true. Case in point, Kareen Walls, aka Mr BizNess, lives in a very modest apartment and works by day as a Bridge Inspector. He is not doing $5000 product placements for DG Kola or Kawasaki. He probably also doesn’t care if you “nearly died” or “almost got tased” in creating footage for him in the Cayman Islands.
This article needs to be circulated to every dumb junior high school educated dreamer on the planet, “Get Rich or Die Vlogging: The Sad Economics of Internet Fame”:
https://splinternews.com/get-rich-or-die-vlogging-the-sad-economics-of-internet-1793853578
Better yet, if math teachers would actually take a second this week to get their students to run the published statistics themselves – and weigh the very modest rewards against the social costs and risks in getting there (if that ever happens, and for how long). The sooner these “Get Rich Quick” myths and expectations are dispelled the better.
9
1
Personally I preferred the gangland shootings, they posed much less threat to the general populace.
8
0
One day out the year they get together and have a lik fun by riding out around the island something they are passionate about. And y’all calling them lazy? Because ONE day of the year they do a ride out. I cannot express how disgusted I am by the fools commenting about how caymanians are lazy because ONE SINGLE DAY of the year the ride around the island with bikes.. GTFOH thoooo!
5
25
You are the problem! Get a life loser
1
0
“Riding” about is one thing; doing dangerous stunts on public roads that are too small, charging police road blocks and using uninsured and unlicensed vehicles is another thing. If this was an organized event there would be police escorts and some order; it could be an entertaining scene if it was coordinated properly and the general public was made aware of it BEFORE the day it happened and if the “men” road responsibly and sensibly… however this was a clown display.
1
0
I totally agree with this. This looks like a lot of fun. Cayman is so backwards and restrictive. I will never understand why it is like this. The young people there must be so repressed!! I wish them a lot of fun.
0
0
Drive down Fairbanks Road every day, it is EVERY day not just one day!
0
0
If the RCIP spent even halfffffffff of the time the spent sending officers out and on the road and looking for bikes and deploying the frigging helicopter at times when they most need to such as when a murder on the island happens. When a robbery happens. We could have so much justice here on island.. instead una “black bastards” (nasty people) find it more important to stop a bike community that brings the young and the old together to enjoy something they are passionate about. You imagine landing the helicopter in a public area to stop bikers…… but when somewhere getting robbed they send out 2 lil fools with a badge and then you hear um say “oh we weren’t able to catch them” like straighten the hell up RCIPS! This why caymanians leaving their own island and goin to elsewhere to survive. We can’t do shit here as a community because the foreigners come here and are taking over and setting “rules” for us to abide by in our own country. We need a caymanians who understands and grew up on this beautiful island to be in charge and stop letting these half educated fools be put in charge.
Why are they not able to succeed with those “rules” back where they come from?
I’m so done with the hypocritical foreigners who come here because they aren’t accepted in their own home country.
#my2cents
2
20
While I agree we need more resolve on criminal activity there you go and create more issues for them to deal with so they can’t deal with the real stuff.
You and your cohorts create a dangerous driving situation on the roads and one day one of your idiots going to die doing your wheelies when you hit a rock or something and end up under someone’s tires.
My message to you…STOP BEING STUPID!!
9
1
Dangerous cross-island bike riding is not a part of our heritage or culture… I am sure the ancestors of these young men would be rolling over in their grave to know what their lineage has come to. Our ancestors would be out finding extra work, fishing or working on their house or spending time with their children… not endangering lives with reckless driving.
1
0
Ironic that they were stopped in Pease Bay… Midland Acres, Cherry-Tree Estates are havens for those jokers.. they ride their bikes up and down those quiet streets popping wheelies and practicing for hours almost EVERY DAY.NO license plates, no helmets, excessive speeding.. the list goes on. RCIPS: send a car anytime after 4pm daily in those neighborhoods… you can catch them by the dozen!!
22
2
Well, now we know we can send the video to Jodi-Ann Powery.
0
0
No worries, the cops will keep the bikes for a few weeks, DPP will drop all charges the bikes will go back and we will be back to square one. Congrats CIG.
11
1
As one who has witnessed 4 young men die from reckless motorbike accidents (yes, watched them die, not read about it) here on Grand Cayman, it is with great sadness I read this article and some of the comments.
If all these ‘bikers’, which I read was about 100 of them, want a track, here is what you do:
start a club, pay dues, rent an area and develop it. Create your rules, bylaws and membership standards. This is what enthusiasts of of other hobbies do.
Government and private individuals/organizations are not here or expected to support your hobby.
You want it, grow up, be responsible, behave in a responsible manner and stop behaving like hooligans. Breaking laws, endangering yourselves and other people is irresponsible to say the least.
IMO, traffic law needs a change to confiscate and immediately destroy (crush) any vehicle (including motorbikes) that is not licensed. Full stop.
Production warrants can be issued for vehicles that have lapsed, but no license at all, destroyed.
Unless there are measures in place with serious consequences, the rules will continue to be broken. This is what needs to take place now.
Too many babies raising babies, raising babies that have not learned about being an adult and think yelling, screaming, threatening and acting like an ‘eejit’ is the only way to get their way.
Good luck on fixing this social decay.
35
1
When you watch illegal road maneuvers such as speeding, overtaking in a stretch of a road with a solid line, stopping in the middle of the road to let people on and off etc etc etc being conducted right in front of the nose of police officers without them batting as much as an eye lid, I am not sure what can be done to get this out of control situation on our roads back to “normal”.
Every officer who drives a police car should enforce the laws and deal with issues they observe on the roads. This silliness about not being part of the traffic unit and therefore not responsible needs to stop. If you are not responsible for enforcing a certain law, don’t ride around in a marked police vehicle.
1
0
I’m 42 years old and I can honestly say this is the first time in my life I can say I’m truly ashamed to be Caymanian.
9
1
with the amount of rape cases and old men driving pass the high schools to pick up underage girls, this is what makes you ashamed.. wow.
0
1
Ok guys, police will arrest them, put them in jail, they will get a Police record, then the police record will stop them from getting a job, they they will turn to crime and crime usually cause more problems to us the people of these islands.
Anyway, look at Jamaica, Balize, Barbados, St. kitts, the United States.
visit “Bike Life”
and you will see that this is bigger than just our little rock Cayman. Each country has there problems and we here in Cayman should take the lead as usually and do something about the problem instead of tearing the Bikers, the Police and everyone down.
God help us all!
0
4
I dont see why expats would have a problem with this.. less caymans that are eligible for employment after getting a record. win win for them
0
0
See Me rollin Get up on me.Yes i see we have some well wishers on here complaining about this very dangerous situation on our roads This is no less dangerous or criminal than all those who come here and decide not to follow or obey the laws of the land and traffic regulations and because it is inconvenient to their little economic agenda instead bought their drivers licenses to circumvent the system. Now to all those complaining about our dear foreign run police letting this get out of control. Every crisis Cayman crime or traffic wise pays dividend 10 fold so why fix it? Crime simply pays bigtime $$$$ in these isles. Yes and our piece of $#!& politicians are so predictably stupid who keep handing out our monies at and alarming rate. Why would they stop allowing or creating these menaces to our society. The recent budget’s top expenditure is proof of this if some would even care to read. Which should remind all who live here, Who is really behind this terrible situation and who the real Criminals are in our society? Are in fact those who run this place and are at the very top. Yes Alden you and ya sage Babuska keep up ya expansionist ideology for these islands and see where its going to put us.
2
3
Just call in the SAS or SBS and shoot the bu**ers next time they are out. No questions asked. They want mob rule, (treason effectively) then they can die by the sword too before they kill someone innocent.
6
1
Im guessing from this, you must be brit/expat and have no family that has ever done anything wrong. great logic. kill the locals.
0
1
Put down the bikes and pick up the guns is what you all want them to do… Hell Cayman where are the people “PPM” during the election confirming that they will help these young men and young woman.
SMH
4
2
I think the scariest part of this it the fact that there were not just a few people involved, but around 200 partaking, plus supporters and spectators….that’s a huge amount of people with no regard for anyone but themselves
8
1