Illegal bikers charge cop road block

(CNS): As many as one hundred people riding motorbikes charged at a police road block Sunday, throwing bottles and steering towards officers, as the RCIPS attempted to stop an unsanctioned across-island bike event. Senior police said it was “pure luck that someone was not killed”, when the gang of bikers took to the roads, pulling stunts and wheelies, blocking traffic, driving on the wrong side of the roads and causing mayhem for many hours before police caught up with them.

“What we witnessed yesterday was inexcusable behaviour on our roads by a group of people with little regard for their safety or anyone else’s,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “Whether or not these young people are just looking for an outlet, and whether or not a track for off-road riding should or should not exist, there is no excuse for the criminally dangerous behaviour we saw yesterday, and the utter disrespect shown for both the police and other road users. It is pure luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured.”

Large group of bikers cause havoc on Grand Cayman roads on Sunday. See full story on https://t.co/f1vMPFS0gR#CaymanRoads#CaymanNewsService pic.twitter.com/id0I0PumIu — CNS (@CaymanNews) November 27, 2017

So far, just one man, who was driving an ATV (quad bike) and was among those charging at police officers, has been arrested. Ten bikes were seized in the wake of the road chaos.

The event is believed to have started in West Bay, when as many as 200 riders headed to East End. The 911 Communications Centre began receiving calls around noon from witnesses seeing the reckless riding by a large group of young people on motorbikes. Reports indicated that the bikers, some of whom were on unregistered bikes and not wearing crash helmets, were riding on one wheel and performing stunts toward oncoming traffic, and even stopping traffic against the lights so the group could pass through unhindered.

The callers said the riding was dangerous and nearly caused collisions with cars and pedestrians. In one instance, the bikers on the Queen’s Highway blocked an ambulance’s path toward East End as it was responding to an emergency medical call on Gumby Drive. Police officers responded to the medical call from Rum Point, and the ambulance also ultimately reached the address.

But following the 911 calls, police from the Neighbourhood Policing Department, the Traffic Management Unit, uniform shift officers as well as members of senior management, including Commissioner Derek Byrne himself, all responded to the reports of the biker chaos.

A road block was set up on Bodden Town Road around 3:30pm to prevent the bikers, who had travelled to East End, from returning to George Town. The police helicopter was also deployed to the scene and provided information on the movements of bikers, though several of them diverted into Midland Acres to avoid the roadblock.

But police said that at around 4:00pm between 75 and 100 of the bikers charged the roadblock, including the man on the ATV. The bikers charged the officers, threw bottles and threatened them, and engaged in other reckless and dangerous acts as they charged through the roadblock.

With the help of the helicopter, police were able to track the white ATV and the 30-year-old West Bay rider was arrested for dangerous driving and multiple traffic offences. The ATV was seized he is now on police bail.

The chopper even landed on the beach near Midland Acres to allow one of the tactical flight officers to help an NPD officer apprehend a man suspected of being involved in the ride. It later landed in another area of the estate and assisted traffic officers in apprehending two women riding dirt bikes and seizing their bikes.

Other riders hid their bikes in the area and fled the scene in cars. The police helicopter assisted officers on the ground retrieve ten bikes from various locations, which were then seized.

The police commissioner said he is establishing a task force, which will be headed by Deputy CoP Walton to address the illegal bike riding issue holistically, together with agency partners and organisations, both public and private. The task force is investigating yesterday’s event and the offences of dangerous driving, affray, unlawful assembly, threatening offences, reckless and dangerous acts among other offences that appear to have taken place.

Anyone with any information about the ride or those who participated, or anyone with footage of the event and riders on the roads is asked to contact PC Jodi-Ann Powery at [email protected] or 916-3277. PC Powery can also receive links to Instagram content or WhatsApp images and clips at the same number.

