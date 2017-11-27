Illegal bikers charge cop road block
(CNS): As many as one hundred people riding motorbikes charged at a police road block Sunday, throwing bottles and steering towards officers, as the RCIPS attempted to stop an unsanctioned across-island bike event. Senior police said it was “pure luck that someone was not killed”, when the gang of bikers took to the roads, pulling stunts and wheelies, blocking traffic, driving on the wrong side of the roads and causing mayhem for many hours before police caught up with them.
“What we witnessed yesterday was inexcusable behaviour on our roads by a group of people with little regard for their safety or anyone else’s,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “Whether or not these young people are just looking for an outlet, and whether or not a track for off-road riding should or should not exist, there is no excuse for the criminally dangerous behaviour we saw yesterday, and the utter disrespect shown for both the police and other road users. It is pure luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured.”
Large group of bikers cause havoc on Grand Cayman roads on Sunday. See full story on https://t.co/f1vMPFS0gR#CaymanRoads#CaymanNewsService pic.twitter.com/id0I0PumIu
— CNS (@CaymanNews) November 27, 2017
So far, just one man, who was driving an ATV (quad bike) and was among those charging at police officers, has been arrested. Ten bikes were seized in the wake of the road chaos.
The event is believed to have started in West Bay, when as many as 200 riders headed to East End. The 911 Communications Centre began receiving calls around noon from witnesses seeing the reckless riding by a large group of young people on motorbikes. Reports indicated that the bikers, some of whom were on unregistered bikes and not wearing crash helmets, were riding on one wheel and performing stunts toward oncoming traffic, and even stopping traffic against the lights so the group could pass through unhindered.
The callers said the riding was dangerous and nearly caused collisions with cars and pedestrians. In one instance, the bikers on the Queen’s Highway blocked an ambulance’s path toward East End as it was responding to an emergency medical call on Gumby Drive. Police officers responded to the medical call from Rum Point, and the ambulance also ultimately reached the address.
But following the 911 calls, police from the Neighbourhood Policing Department, the Traffic Management Unit, uniform shift officers as well as members of senior management, including Commissioner Derek Byrne himself, all responded to the reports of the biker chaos.
A road block was set up on Bodden Town Road around 3:30pm to prevent the bikers, who had travelled to East End, from returning to George Town. The police helicopter was also deployed to the scene and provided information on the movements of bikers, though several of them diverted into Midland Acres to avoid the roadblock.
But police said that at around 4:00pm between 75 and 100 of the bikers charged the roadblock, including the man on the ATV. The bikers charged the officers, threw bottles and threatened them, and engaged in other reckless and dangerous acts as they charged through the roadblock.
With the help of the helicopter, police were able to track the white ATV and the 30-year-old West Bay rider was arrested for dangerous driving and multiple traffic offences. The ATV was seized he is now on police bail.
The chopper even landed on the beach near Midland Acres to allow one of the tactical flight officers to help an NPD officer apprehend a man suspected of being involved in the ride. It later landed in another area of the estate and assisted traffic officers in apprehending two women riding dirt bikes and seizing their bikes.
Other riders hid their bikes in the area and fled the scene in cars. The police helicopter assisted officers on the ground retrieve ten bikes from various locations, which were then seized.
The police commissioner said he is establishing a task force, which will be headed by Deputy CoP Walton to address the illegal bike riding issue holistically, together with agency partners and organisations, both public and private. The task force is investigating yesterday’s event and the offences of dangerous driving, affray, unlawful assembly, threatening offences, reckless and dangerous acts among other offences that appear to have taken place.
Anyone with any information about the ride or those who participated, or anyone with footage of the event and riders on the roads is asked to contact PC Jodi-Ann Powery at [email protected] or 916-3277. PC Powery can also receive links to Instagram content or WhatsApp images and clips at the same number.
Category: Local News
What happened to all the riot control equipment that CNS reported had been sold to RCIPS a few years ago?
1
0
Well if Dart‘s goal was to turn Cayman into South Florida it looks like it has worked. What you whitnessed this weekend is Liberty City.
1
2
All Hail Alden and Babuska and their Land of Confusion this police state is going to bear fruit very very shortly! Happy trails Cayman the Youths Dem are de Future!!!
0
0
Leave these young Caymanian heroes alone. They are the proud future of these islands and will run it one day.
3
7
We all live here, just tell me what is here to do ? Work, have babies from the age of 12, y’all talk about each other, drink get drunk and act dumb like the rest and just rob from the rich like what the government be doing !!! Man look here… we know it’s illegal to ride on road, but come on it only once a year !! Differently we need do something about this it’s nooooooi where to ride. People be outside watching ride, it a hobby for chrissakes, the police commissioner, ppm government and the whole 9 yards!!! Just remember all of you all getting older, and it’s the younger generation taking over!! And it not gonna stop till a innocent rider get kill or a officer !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
4
15
You are a complete idiot!
0
0
They passed the Butterfield round about around noon. Completely out of control doing stunts. Pick up truck at the front videoing it. No doubt will be all over social media today. Use it to identify them. Impound and destroy the bikes. This is outta control. you,can kiss high end tourism goodbye if this isn’t stopped.
17
1
I had the misfortune of witnessing these complete idiots who believe they are above the law hiding behind masks and making cars and pedestrians drive off the road and come to a full stop as they hurl abuse at you drive on the wrong side of the road, do wheelies and generally act in a menacing dangerous behavior, with children on the back, no helmets, probably no insurance or license plates. I have never seen this in any other country being allowed to continue, this is the second time I have seen this group of thugs out in great numbers terrorizing and frightening people. For the poor tourists here for high season who have spent a fortune on flights and hotels I sincerely apologize on behalf of the Cayman Islands government who are unable to control this and ruined your day too.
There is no excuse for this type of anti social behavior and it must not be tolerated, there are plenty of other things to do in cayman besides terrorising law abiding citizens and tourists on a Sunday so for all the mothers and fathers who know that there sons and daughters took part in this and came home laughing about it ….shame on you for bringing up children to believe this is in anyway acceptable on any level.
Cayman needs to get a firm grip on these bikers and quickly. If laws need to be changed then change them make this activity illegal if it isn’t already. Police need to be given more resources to deal with this anti social behavior as in numbers like that it is almost impossible for the police to cope with.
14
0
This is what happens when you let petty little infractions go unpunished. They get more bold and do more harm each time they think they can get away with it. The road to lawlessness is incremental. RCIP needs to nip this in the bud IMMEDIATELY. NO MERCY. NO LIGHT SENTENCES.
13
0
These were entirely Caymanian idiots, not one expat of any nationality involved as far as I could see. This was a blatant case of lawlessness that needs to be addressed immediately, before some innocent is killed. These feral hooligans need locking up enmasse and their bikes seized and destroyed.
The parents and families of these useless wannabes must be so proud of their Caymanian offspring, they are a disgrace to the Caymanian people and the Cayman Islands.
I’ve never witnessed such riotous behaviour by retards using vehicles as potential weapons to intimidate and literally run other road users off the road. Driving standards of any vehicle on these islands are disgraceful, its third world mentality driving with no road sense, consideration or knowledge of basic highway codes. Add to the mix crappy cars, cell phones, booze, patties, loud music and a self entitled attitude and you have a disaster waiting to happen.
The police need to get a grip before this behaviour turns into a wider problem of open disregard for the law because the law appears impotent to stop them doing whatever they want. Their gang was much bigger than the police gang on Sunday, and they knew it. Dangerous times when the law is ignored and respect for police is at zero.
What I don’t understand is how the police knew nothing of this gathering, yet people were lining the roads all along the route. What ever happened to intelligence gathering on this island? Oh yea, enough said, not enough police on duty, no political will, no societal pressure to change and no education, the perfect storm.
You must be so proud of your future.
13
1
I am astounded to see how CNS allows such racist comments to be displayed.
I’d respond with equal vitriol, but you sir/ma’am are just as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike. If you believe us Caymanians to be so ‘feral’ and lacking of a positive future, you may want to re-consider your place of residence. This kind of talk will win you no friends…anywhere you go.
0
2
Shoulda put a spike strip and welcomed them through
11
0
Well Boss. You got your hands full with this. How about we start with all the cars that do not comply with the traffic code. Lights and tint. Stop them. Take the vehicle away for auction. And charge them. Start small and the rest will fall in line. I really don’t understand how we let this happen. We have laws. Not lets get a judge to enforce them.
7
0
police have let these muppetts away with too much for too long…..
the police farce are a joke and this proves their incompetence once and for all.
19
3
String some wire accross the street with bright streamers on it so it is plainly visible. That would have stopped them all. When are we going to have the other 100 arrests? Our police now have lost respect and control!
18
3
Spike strips problemed sloved
10
0
Are you crazy that’s someone child
0
12
You mean the one crossing the road that was almost run over by 100 criminal lunatics?
0
0
Bright streamers? No, 80lb test.
2
0
All that and one man arrested.
5
0
Same thing happens in the US. Cops hands are tied by a few liberal judges when everybody wants these losers in jail. ALL OF THEM.
9
5
Shut up people like you all make us can’t live in cayman!! One of these days something bad really gonna happen and nobody can’t stop it ! So just wait it!!
2
6
So we are to let you idiots take over the streets and put our lives at risk? You are a fool.
1
0
Sorry, what?
I’m very glad at least for your positivity, thinking that nobody can’t stop it, because that means EVERYBODY CAN stop it..
0
0