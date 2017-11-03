Hit-and-run driver gives herself up
(CNS): A 35-year-old woman from George Town turned herself in yesterday, a day after she fled the scene of a crash at the Kings Sports Centre roundabout. The smash happened just before 9:00pm on Wednesday, 1 November, when a white Toyota IST and a blue Toyota RAV4 collided, which resulted in the IST being overturned. While the woman who was driving the RAV4 fled, the driver and passenger of the IST were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police conducted searches for the RAV4 overnight and Thursday, before the woman turned herself in and was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently on police bail.
Meanwhile, the police are urging people ahead of the Pirates Week festival to make sure they do not drink and drive during the celebrations and to make alternative arrangements for transportation, including designated drivers.
The RCIPS said that in the last week alone six drivers were arrested for DUI. In two of these cases, the blood alcohol content of the driver was over twice the legal limit, and in one case the level was 0.254%. That driver was arrested after his car ran off the road.
Inspector Yearwood of the Traffic Management Unit said, “Having members of the public choose to operate vehicles at this level of intoxication is very concerning to us. A serious accident is almost inevitable in such cases.”
If I would like to call police to alert them to a seemingly out of control driver, chances are I wouldn’t be able to do so because most likely there will be no visible license plates in the back AND front of the vehicle.
Displaying two license plates seems optional these days and the amount of vehicles with no license plates at all seems to increase. This morning alone I had two vehicles pass me with no license plates and no, they didn’t have the temporary paper ones either.
Why is police not enforcing this?
4
0
Wow…drinking and driving is increasing – just like everything on this island ‘it’s going to get worse’ too many people…so what happens the traffic is horrific… we are stressed to the max…can’t get home because it’s too much traffic…so what to do t.until all the traffic clear (every evening it gets worse) STOP AT THe BARS.
FACT.. More people on this island – means deterioration in our lives in every aspect.
3
1
Uber is not a save alternative. In the UK London city has revoke there license.
2
12
only because they already have a regulated taxi service already in place…
cayman does not regulate its public transportation fares…
6
0
Anything is cheaper than a DUI.so stop blaming the taxi rates it’s just some people has no control after they drink. period end of story
6
2
Lets all have metered taxi’s, or even better, Uber and watch the drink driving rates plummet. Any of our inglorious politicians want to take that to the floor?
43
3
Why don’t you set up Uber, you can go ahead and apply for a license to operate a system like that. Why do you need a politician to do that. Get creative and try to help yourself.
9
1
One Uber driver isn’t going to solve anything on Cayman, there need to be dozens of drivers so that the supply of drivers can meet the demand for rides on the islands, I have no idea why no one does it on Cayman, probably because the rides would be overpriced but It would definitely be better than the cheap “public transport we have now”
Something else the government needs to look into
Diogenes
1
0
Lets limit alcohol propoganda and consumption first. Need a natural high alternative. Cut the crack out too! And all the powder snorters that are lowkey right beside you right now.
3
1