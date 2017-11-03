Hit-and-run driver gives herself up

(CNS): A 35-year-old woman from George Town turned herself in yesterday, a day after she fled the scene of a crash at the Kings Sports Centre roundabout. The smash happened just before 9:00pm on Wednesday, 1 November, when a white Toyota IST and a blue Toyota RAV4 collided, which resulted in the IST being overturned. While the woman who was driving the RAV4 fled, the driver and passenger of the IST were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police conducted searches for the RAV4 overnight and Thursday, before the woman turned herself in and was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. She is currently on police bail.

Meanwhile, the police are urging people ahead of the Pirates Week festival to make sure they do not drink and drive during the celebrations and to make alternative arrangements for transportation, including designated drivers.

The RCIPS said that in the last week alone six drivers were arrested for DUI. In two of these cases, the blood alcohol content of the driver was over twice the legal limit, and in one case the level was 0.254%. That driver was arrested after his car ran off the road.

Inspector Yearwood of the Traffic Management Unit said, “Having members of the public choose to operate vehicles at this level of intoxication is very concerning to us. A serious accident is almost inevitable in such cases.”

