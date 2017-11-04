GT man remanded on rape and other charges

(CNS): Brandon Beckett (24) appeared in court Friday afternoon after being formally charged earlier in the day with rape, making threats to kill, assault ABH, wrongful confinement and intentional harassment, alarm or distress. In a brief hearing before Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez, he was remanded in custody and the case automatically transferred to Grand Court. Beckett will next appear in court Friday, 17 November.

Police reported at the time that at around 1:30am Wednesday, police received a 911 call from a person in distress. Officers went to the George Town residence and, after getting no response, entered the house and found a woman in apparent distress as well as a man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment.

Police said that they had put measures in place to safeguard the victim.

