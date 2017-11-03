GT man charged with rape and related offences

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from George Town is expected in court this morning facing a catalog of charges, including rape. The man was arrested at around 1:30 Wednesday morning following a 911 call from a person in distress at a George Town address. Police went to the residence but when they received no response entered the house to find a woman in apparent distress as well as a man, who was arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment.

The suspect was formally charged on Friday, 3 November, with making threats to kill, assault ABH, wrongful confinement, intentional harassment, alarm or distress, and rape.

Police said that all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim. Detectives from the RCIPS Family Support Unit are leading the investigation.

