GT man charged with possessing illegal gun

(CNS): A 25-year-old man from George Town who was arrested Monday following an incident at a Walker’s Road gas station last week has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and ganja with intent to supply and is expected in court tomorrow, 23 November. The man had reportedly fled when the police stopped the car he and two other people were in shortly after a report had been made about an altercation at the gas station.

A 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested at the time after police found a gun, a loaded magazine and the drugs in the vehicle, but there was no indication that they have been charged.

Category: Crime, Police