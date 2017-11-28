Government’s rubbish trick

Theresa Green writes: Government’s move to take $15.6 million from the Environmental Protection Fund to pay for capping the existing landfills and help finance the proposed national garbage plan was not only wrong but part of a wider deception about this project. No one doubts the management of garbage in Cayman has been rubbish for decades and it needs addressing. But despite claims of embracing the ‘waste pyramid’, the proposed project falls far short of those ideals and people are being tricked into thinking government has a green plan, and public cash meant for conserving our natural resources is about to be horribly misspent.

This administration has, like those before it, settled on a plan that will see the garbage we generate burnt in a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility, which falls almost at the bottom of the much lauded (by ministry officials) waste pyramid.

Landfills are the least desirable way to deal with rubbish, but waste-to energy is right behind it — and that is what our government has chosen as the solution to our waste problem. Officials are doing nothing more than paying lip-service to the alternatives.

For a number of reasons, burning rubbish is only one step up from dumping it, including the toxic emissions, the cost of managing the facilities and the amount of waste such plants need. It also diverts resources from greener and more sustainable solutions like reduction and recycling.

And this is exactly what is going to happen in Cayman.

According to comments made by ministry officials involved in the contract negotiations with DECCO (the Dart firm which emerged as government’s preferred bidder on the public-private partnership), there will be no new specific efforts to reduce the amount of waste we are all generating.

Recycling will remain a voluntary affair by the small number of us in the community who are taking paper, glass, aluminium and plastics to the supermarket skips, even though recycling and reducing the need for manufacturing and packaging saves three to five times as much energy as what is generated by incinerating them, and even the most modern high-temperature incinerators emit more carbon than coal power plants.

But Cayman’s economy is not conducive to encourage a reduction in the amount of waste we generate or to reuse things, and this is why we are being tricked.

Government revenue and the domestic economy is dependent on consumption. If the Cayman public were to truly embrace the idea of cutting down the stuff they buy or find more ways to reuse what they consume, government would see a serious fall in its tax revenue. A fall in consumption is a direct threat to Cayman’s economy, removing any incentive ministers might have to encourage green solutions to our rubbish problem.

While the idea of composting is being heralded by officials, they have also confirmed that this green waste will largely be derived from that generated by landscaping firms bringing it to the site in George Town. There will be no collection of organic waste from commercial entities, such as supermarkets and restaurants or even from homes, nor are any incentives planned to encourage home composting. This means that much of the organic waste we are all generating will also be burned and not composted.

There appears to be very little in the government’s long touted plan for a national integrated solid waste management system that officials can point to that will ensure the community reduces, reuses or recycles beyond the limited amount already happening.

And while the consumption-based economy undermines government’s incentive to encourage any more of it, the private sector partner in this project has no incentive to push the ideals of reduction, reuse or recycling either. Once DECCO and the ministry agree on the terms of the contract, the focus will be on the waste-to-energy facility, which will need to consume a large amount of rubbish to cover the start up and, over time, the operating costs.

There are arguments that countries which use WTE facilities instead of dumping are also likely to do more recycling alongside the plants burning rubbish. But many of these are European countries with a long history of recycling and whole industries already having sprung up around it. Governments of northern European countries are also far less dependent on consumption for revenue, and so alongside WTE they have both legislated for and facilitated greener alternatives.

In the United States, San Francisco is one of several cities leading the charge towards greener and sustainable waste solutions. It is now diverting close to 80% of the city’s rubbish from landfills through reduction, reuse, and recycling including composting — and it is not burning any waste

The government here has said it anticipates it can cut the amount of waste being sent to the landfills by as much as 95%, which sounds good but unlike San Fransisco, it will not be a reduction or recycling revolution. In short, Cayman is replacing its massive pile of rubbish with a massive fire and it has just taken more than $15 million of the people’s money earmarked for protecting and conserving our environment to pay for it.

