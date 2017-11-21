Government won’t tax banks for education fund
(CNS): The premier told members of the Legislative Assembly that his government would consider the idea of an education fund that could help plug the budget gaps and cover more scholarships for Caymanians, but he said his administration was not prepared to raise the cash by putting a tax on the spread which banks take on conversion between the CI and US dollar. Alden McLaughlin said that the Unity government was prepared to accept part of a motion brought by opposition member Chris Saunders Thursday, and embraced the idea that employers whose business plans call for the provision of scholarships could instead pay into such a fund if they failed to meet that obligation.
After Saunders presented his motion, in which he called for a tax on the banks, McLaughlin said his government would look at how they could create such a fund, but said he was concerned about the already declining offshore banking sector and that he feared the tax would have a detrimental impact on the declining number of banks now registered in the Cayman Islands.
The premier also took the opportunity to warn the opposition benches about what he described as the rhetoric aimed at the banking sector, saying he worried about the type of message the criticisms of the industry presented, as government valued their business.
Category: Education, Government Finance, Local News, Politics
Scholarships happen everywhere for the kids of not so wealthy families who truly have talent.
0
0
The money being serviced offshore is in funds and risk; none of those Trillions are buying local currency, since not a dollar of it is custodied here (How can any politician not know this?!). Which means any revenue from forex spreads would be generated 100% off the backs of middle class residents, including Avg Joe Caymanian who is just trying to make rent and keep the lights on. Super dumb.
0
0
Is there any other country in the world where almost all the locals with mediocre educational qualifications can all obtain a free scholarship for a university education. This is entitlement culture gone mad.As for taxing the banks which already sponsor large numbers of scolarships, if this happens the only banks left will be the few who service the locals, and they will have to pay through the nose by way of increased bank charges.
22
3
The reality is if Government add a fee, or tax, then the consumer, ie you and me, will end up paying for it. There isn’t some magical benefactor who can be tapped up for cash.
18
0
There’s not much of a local banking industry left here…deposit AUM plus household credit card and mortgage debt has been published at only USD$14Billion. Yet “Paradise Paper” Socialists from around the Globe still fantasize openly about “Billions in foregone taxes” to collect…local politicians fantasize about tapping “this wealth”…it’s universally delusional!
8
0
listen you, many of us have paid our way and paved or you people who are always criticizing us locals. You choose to come here you don’t mix yet you are ready to be holier than thou. Tell me how many have you provided assistance to mentoring or otherwise, you probably like many others are caught up in thinking that we are all a society of entitled mentality well we are not all that way, and there are those of us who have strived and still strive to help each other.
Truly resent your comments and urge you to contribute to the betterment rather than castigate and if you cant do that then haul your asquaresus out aya.
6
15
I have mentored two Caymanians in my time here, both decided the job was too stressful for them and involved too much travel. Yes, it does take all sorts and maybe I have not been lucky in selecting the right people yet, but its not for lack of trying.
0
0
And just how much have you contributed to Caymanian scholarships or mentoring? Or better yet how much have the 10 or so wealthy Caymanian merchant families put up? Always easy to kick and scream that someone else should pay isn’t it?
0
0
Alden “The Weak” McLaughlin is a sell out.
He is protecting the same retail banks that are crushing Caymanians with excessive fees and predatory lending practices. Has he seen the profit margins that these banks operate with year after year? Cayman is a gold mine for these retail banks.
7
12
how about caymanians pay their way for once????…
end the entitlement culture!
31
12
How about first we strop giving scholarships to hundreds of non-Caymanians.
14
7
Really! Name 5 non-Caymanians who have received a scholarship for further education. Every scholarship advert I have seen states that the applicant must be Caymanian.
13
4
Many of the recipients are simply assumed to be Caymanian. The lady granted status last week is one example. She was not Caymanian but has been given all the benefits as if she was. There are many many more.
0
0
The issue is that the definition of Caymanian used by the Education Dept is not the same definition under the immigration law. So we may have “ghost Caymanians” getting scholarships.
0
0
don’t bring facts into this!!!!
0
0
This guy is the Bernie Sanders of the Cayman Islands. Be sure he will do everything in his power to destroy this fragile economy.
3
2
How about you go back to whatever rock you crawled out under????
6
3
too late caymankind, i got my PR….for life!
8
3
What do you call living off benefits in England and Ireland? entitlement? No wait, it is only entitlement when Cayman tries to take care of its people. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.
7
8
Nope, we hate them too. Scroungers and misfits all of them, except those with disabilities
0
0
Many Caymanians have paid their way and more… why do you think they haven’t???
7
1
Wait! Is this coming from an American who is a foreigner in Cayman? No, you end your entitlement culture over the world!!! The nerve!
5
2
D*&#A%$…why would you want an intelligent Caymanian student (either by birth or paper) be denied the opportunity to further their education if their parent/s cannot afford it! SMH
5
1
Please note the qualifying requirement in the last comment.
0
0
In other countries, if can not afford it then you get student loans backed by government. That’s a loan with an expectation of repayment once the student is working & not s scholarship (free ride).
Sadly many think it’s ok not to repay mortgages (another word for a loan) & are horrified when the bank forecloses so I would expect a large number of defaults on student loans too.
Incidentally, I wrote on this site before that Chris was not a banker & lots told me i was wrong. Trust me a banker would never suggest part of their income on fx exchange go towards scholarships. Why not ask gas suppliers to give 10% of their mark up on gas sales (or groceries or wine or tobacco) & fund the scholarships.
Lots more gas stations now than there were 10 years ago whilst the number of banks has declined significantly – losing the govt a min if $60,000 a year each for each class b bank in annual licence fees (plus work permits, lease tax etc etc).
0
0