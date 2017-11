(CNS) A 30-year-old man from George Town who was arrested Friday has been charged with aggravated burglary and common assault and was due to appear in court Monday. The local man was charged in connection with a daylight burglary on Friday 27 October in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town where occupants of the house came back mid-morning and disturbed the man, who produced a knife before fleeing the scene.

Category: Crime, Police