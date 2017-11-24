Garbage collection hit by truck trouble

(CNS): Delays in garbage collection around the George Town area over the last week are due to the “unavailability of some of the garbage collection trucks”, according to the Department of Environmental Health. Officials did not explain what caused this but said the department is going to embark on a “special operation to clear garbage” from all the areas that have not been serviced since the start of this week. Impacted communities include Safehaven to Industrial Park and South Sound Road to Prospect and Patrick’s Island.

Normal collections are scheduled to resume on Monday, 27 November, but residents who continue to miss the rubbish collection should call the office on 949-6696, email [email protected] or visit the DEH website for updates.

Government invested more than a $2 million in 2015 on ten new garbage trucks for both commercial and residential collection.

Category: environmental health, Health