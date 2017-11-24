Garbage collection hit by truck trouble
(CNS): Delays in garbage collection around the George Town area over the last week are due to the “unavailability of some of the garbage collection trucks”, according to the Department of Environmental Health. Officials did not explain what caused this but said the department is going to embark on a “special operation to clear garbage” from all the areas that have not been serviced since the start of this week. Impacted communities include Safehaven to Industrial Park and South Sound Road to Prospect and Patrick’s Island.
Normal collections are scheduled to resume on Monday, 27 November, but residents who continue to miss the rubbish collection should call the office on 949-6696, email [email protected] or visit the DEH website for updates.
Government invested more than a $2 million in 2015 on ten new garbage trucks for both commercial and residential collection.
Perhaps some training as to how to drive those trucks and some monitoring would be good. When I hear and see how those trucks race in and out of our small road which is full of potholes, I’m not surprised that they don’t last very long. But hey – we all know that nobody in any government dept is ever held responsible and the public is expected to foot the bills.
How about some scholarships for heavy equipment mechanics. Gotta think that a garbage truck should last 20 years if maintained.
Basic problem is that the garbage trucks receive zero maintenance. That is why we have this continual problem. A trade school which includes mechanical truck maintenance would be very helpful. But I guess CIG would like to buy new trucks every 3 or 4 years. Incredible how much money is around to burn.
Please don’t forget the bin by the Field of Dreams….it’s been overflowing for almost two weeks now.
Lets get real. The delays in collection were all over the island, not just GT. I live in BT and the garbage was left uncollected for almost 2 weeks.
The Supervisors and Management at DEH need to go, they needed to go from a long time ago actually. They keep allowing the drivers to break up the engines and gears in the trucks without any consequences.
Also, there is other critical equip on the landfill that has been out of operation for months.
Why are these jokers allowed to stay in office?
DOEH please get out of the commercial garbage collection business and focus all resources on the household collection. This should allow for a spare truck or two for preventative maintenance scheduling.
Multi-unit (>3) residential should be considered commercial. Let the private sector completely take over the commercial skip rental & collection.
North Side was late also! Normally collection for NS is Friday but didn’t happen until Monday. Didn’t DEH just receive several new trucks a few months ago?
That’s a crock of SH????? DVS who fixes them says they no nothing about this XXX. They got over 10 new trucks recently why they lying like that. How all of a sudden did the trucks all gone down one time. Its a scam and CNS needs to look into it. My garbage has been collected in over two weeks ad its getting quite nasty along my road.
Ah, the 6 P’s. Pi$$ poor planning prevents proper performance
Garbage collection is very hard work. Imagine these guys at every stop lifting bins around 50 pounds, and they have to do it with speed in the wee hours of the morning. I hope they get paid good and have health care discounts.
Another government department with no comprehensive programme for maintaining their equipment, and presumably no external inspection team to monitor what they are doing.
Is this related to the late garbage pick up in North Side last week?
As usual, they are waiting for the parts from Germany or elsewhere far away.
They keep buying new trucks and yet this problem continues. Make the drivers responsible for the care and service of these vehicles. From my investigations these trucks don’t come cheap. As a matter of fact all government vehicles are poorly maintained from the looks of them driving on the road. Take care of the “people’s property” meaning we all pay for them including you the drivers .
what is the deal with recycling areas at the super markets? they always seem to be over flowing….
the usual civil service incompetence…..
