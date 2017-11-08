Finance minister and premier defend budget

(CNS): Both Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and Premier Alden McLaughlin took aim at the opposition Monday as they defended the Unity government’s first budget in the Legislative Assembly, claiming that it would benefit many Caymanians. McTaggart defended his numbers, stating that the priority spending matched the priority concerns of the people: crime, education and health. With 22% of operating expenditure going on national security and safety, 17% on education, plus significant capital spending and 15% on healthcare, the top concerns amounted to 54% of the budget. He said that around 2,200 elderly Caymanians as well as veterans, seamen and the poor would see their benefits increase.

The budget would induce growth and improve the lives of ordinary people, he said, adding that the budget had determined the best ways to use the limited funds to address the priorities in the face of a seemingly endless need for services.

The premier also insisted that this budget did a lot for many people, and that he did not know how the opposition leader could have missed everything that is in the spending plan. Reviewing the broad elements of the spending, McLaughlin pointed to the need to foster an environment for growth and said the country’s economy depended on inward investment.

“One of things dimly understood by the opposition is that the government can’t provide jobs for Caymanians without economic growth,” the premier said. He accused MLAs on the opposition benches of complaining about development, which, he said, provided the revenue for things the opposition wanted, such as education and services for those in need.

“Money does not fall like manna from heaven; it is built on inward investment …if inward investment stops, see what happens,” the premier stated, as he made an impassioned speech about the need for growth. He said that all the men of his father’s generation went to sea because there was no work here when there was no investment, as he took aim at those beating up on “Mr Dart buying up all the land”.

“The day we stop growing is the day we start dying,” McLaughlin warned.

