Finance minister and premier defend budget
(CNS): Both Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and Premier Alden McLaughlin took aim at the opposition Monday as they defended the Unity government’s first budget in the Legislative Assembly, claiming that it would benefit many Caymanians. McTaggart defended his numbers, stating that the priority spending matched the priority concerns of the people: crime, education and health. With 22% of operating expenditure going on national security and safety, 17% on education, plus significant capital spending and 15% on healthcare, the top concerns amounted to 54% of the budget. He said that around 2,200 elderly Caymanians as well as veterans, seamen and the poor would see their benefits increase.
The budget would induce growth and improve the lives of ordinary people, he said, adding that the budget had determined the best ways to use the limited funds to address the priorities in the face of a seemingly endless need for services.
The premier also insisted that this budget did a lot for many people, and that he did not know how the opposition leader could have missed everything that is in the spending plan. Reviewing the broad elements of the spending, McLaughlin pointed to the need to foster an environment for growth and said the country’s economy depended on inward investment.
“One of things dimly understood by the opposition is that the government can’t provide jobs for Caymanians without economic growth,” the premier said. He accused MLAs on the opposition benches of complaining about development, which, he said, provided the revenue for things the opposition wanted, such as education and services for those in need.
“Money does not fall like manna from heaven; it is built on inward investment …if inward investment stops, see what happens,” the premier stated, as he made an impassioned speech about the need for growth. He said that all the men of his father’s generation went to sea because there was no work here when there was no investment, as he took aim at those beating up on “Mr Dart buying up all the land”.
“The day we stop growing is the day we start dying,” McLaughlin warned.
So he’s alright with one investor owning more property than the Country itself?! That’s why we will always be second class citizens. Everything and everybody is more important than the ‘Caymanian’. Why can’t we limit how much land any one person can buy? Why are we afraid to enforce our own laws? Like they were written to appease the few who care with no plans on ever enforcing them. We are going to deserve everything that will be dished out to us in the near future. These politicians better enjoy the ‘safety’ they have now. When the poor people start banding together and demanding better, they will all never serve again. Watch and see.
Assuming that the “one man” you are refering to is Ken Dart, I think you will find that very little of Dart controlled property is actualy registered in his name.
Better yet, why don’t you restrict Caymanians from selling their land. If there is nothing to sell , there is nothing to buy. problem solved.
Let the next administration worry about your increasingly liberal immigration polices in a declining economy. They can worry about those that have lost their houses. Roy you should have been a pilot and Alden should have maybe been a personal trainer.
It is important that we always remember the two (2) major truths about running a country sucessfully. 1). A country IS a business and the Government is the Managment. 2). In order for a business to be successful, the finances must be properly managed. When Accountants and Lawyers alone dictate the direction of a business, it CANNOT be successful. Once again, silence from our useless Chamber of Commerce.
Well….. our fearless leader admits that Dart is buying up all the land!
McLaughlin. We are an island. We will have to stop growing one day? What is your plan? Simply that that is the end?
You act as if there is a limited land space or something. What is this an Island?
Diogenes
