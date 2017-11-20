Ex-minister raises alarm on environment

(CNS): Wayne Panton said he was “disappointed” that Cayman now has an environment minister who appears to be “against the environment rather than for it”, as he raised the alarm about watering down the National Conservation Law. The former Cabinet member, who lost his seat in the May election by just a handful of votes, told CNS he had never seen such an “about-face in politics”. Just a few years ago the historic law had the unanimous backing of members, but now the example of truly “pro-Caymanian legislation” was facing an unwarranted backlash based on “fake facts”.

The former environment minister, one of the first politicians appointed to the post who was knowledgeable about conservation issues and became a true champion for the environment, said he was enormously disappointed with the recent turn of events. He said there has been a complete distortion by politicians of the legislation, which had been through significant consultation and enjoyed wide public support.

Panton said that the Legislative Assembly had voted unanimously for the law, which for the first time put the environment on a par with other considerations, such as social and economic, when it came to development but, he stressed, did not elevate it over them. He said it paved the way for conservation to be given equal weight to other factors and was designed to help balance competing interests and to ensure that the natural resources, which are fundamental to “what makes us Caymanian”, are not ignored in future planning decisions.

“But suddenly, people who voted in favour seem completely intent on repealing it or substantially watering it down,” he said, noting that the arguments to justify this rejection of the law were illogical and based on misinterpretation of the powers of the National Conservation Council and a misunderstanding of the law.

“It never had a significant amount of teeth when compared to legislation in other jurisdictions but it was a huge step in the right direction, as for the first time it put a structure in place to give the environment due consideration,” Panton said, adding that governments had failed miserably in planning for development and this legislation went some way to address those failings.

Panton said he believed there was significant pressure coming from a small group of people who historically had carte blanche over development and they are not prepared to accept even small limitations on their ability to do as they please, despite the impact on the country as a whole.

Worried that the people are being mislead, he said that the government’s own figures demonstrate that the NCC is not impacting development at all. He noted that in his budget address the premier had bragged about the number of planning approvals issued over the last 12 months and the substantial monetary value they represented.

Panton estimated that 95% of all the development applications considered by the NCC since it was established were recommended for approval, and the council required environmental impact assessments for less than 2%.

He pointed out that ever since the Environmental Charter was signed in 2002 by McKeeva Bush, as Leader of Government Business at the time, the Cayman Islands has been obligated to do EIAs on projects that might significantly impact the environment. The National Conservation Law created the framework for those EIAs, which gave rise to the transparent and clear process that exists today under the NCC.

“There is significant misunderstanding about elements of the law and the NCC, with people suggesting it has exceptional powers,” he said. “It does not. The reality is there is no evidence that the law is having a detrimental impact on development. I am at a loss to understand the rationale.”

Except in relation to protected areas (which are designated as such by Cabinet), the NCC does not have power to decide the outcome of applications which may impact the environment. They can only make recommendations, which the Central Planning Authority can take on board or ignore. The NCC does have the power to say that an EIA is necessary in order to properly consider a particular application and make a properly informed decision.

Requiring an EIA to be done is not a decision on the application itself. It merely provides the necessary information so that the right decision can be made. Panton said that given that EIAs have only been required in less than 2% of applications and the high planning approval numbers, it is nonsense to suggest that the power is being abused.

He said claims that all roads will require an EIA were incorrect; only those proposed in virgin forest or the central mangrove wetlands would likely require an assessment.

Since the premier declared the legislation “ridiculous” a few months ago, the environment was the obvious loser during the budget. Dwayne Seymour, the new minister with responsibility for the environment, showed no interest or knowledge about it and took aim at the NCC, perpetuating the myth of an overly powerful body overriding parliamentary decisions.

Seymour also took aim at the NCC over the speargun licensing challenge and implied that it was defying the wishes of parliament.

Panton said that during the passage of the NCC the opposition proposed one amendment regarding a change of policy on spearguns, which was unfortunately supported by some of the government’s backbench MLAs. This poorly drafted amendment was the cause of this problem now facing the council. He said the NCC was simultaneously now tasked with creating a licensing regime for speargun fishing in the face of also being obligated to protect the reefs and their inhabitants.

The former minister said he had spoken about the problem many times in the LA and there was a clear conflict with spearfishing and conservation. He said it was “a massively retrograde step” to want to expand this method of fishing when most similar jurisdictions had banned it altogether and Cayman had been on the road to phasing it out.

Panton also took aim at claims that this was a heritage issue, which he said was nonsense as spearguns were not even in use until the 1970’s.

“There is nothing cultural about spearfishing,” Panton said, as he pointed to the many threats to marine conservation, especially from those who are not well skilled or very responsible. “It poses a serious threat to the species on our very narrow reef shelf and is completely unsustainable and counterproductive,” he said, adding that other countries with much greater shallow reef areas than our own understood this and had acted on it, in some cases decades ago.

He said that if legislators are intent on pursuing an expansion of spearfishing, the NCC’s position on the need for the marine park enhancement is correct because it will be almost impossible to police the misuse of spear fishing without clear no-go areas.

Panton said he was really concerned that instead of taking a considered and reflective approach to conservation, legislators now seem intent on returning to a free-for-all.

Deeply worried about what the prevailing attitudes from the politicians now means for the local environment, especially given the wide consultation on the NCL and the strong public support for it, Panton also questioned why no additional cash from the Environmental Protection Fund had been allocated to the Department of Environment to continue the land preservation project, which would be to the benefit of all Caymanians.

And he called out the government for voting such a large amount from that fund to deal with the landfill, which was not about conservation and not what the fund was created for.

“I am equally disappointed with this approach,” he added.

Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature