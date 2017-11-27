Ex cop confirmed as new ministry’s No. 2

(CNS): Michael Ebanks, who began his public service career as a detective with the RCIPS CID but has been acting deputy chief officer at what was the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed as the deputy CO at the new Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration for its Security and Public Safety Division. Ebanks’ career in the public sector spans over a decade, having joined the police in 2007, where he dealt with a variety of major incidents and high-profile criminal investigations. In 2010 he took up a new job as analyst/administrator for the Commissions Secretariat.

There he was responsible for policy development and conducting inquiries on matters concerning ethics in public office, human rights and anti-corruption issues.

He joined what was then the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 as an assistant chief officer, where he co-led the implementation of cyber-security reforms and helped coordinate special projects, legislative reforms and public policy on matters of national security and public safety. In 2016 he was appointed as the acting deputy chief officer, and was chosen as the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Employee of the Year.

More recently, Ebanks served as an expert on border security at the CARICOM Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategy meeting in Trinidad and Tobago. Locally, Ebanks contributes to the work of the e-Government Steering Committee, the Digital Identity Sub-Committee, and the Policy Group of the National Emergency Operation Centre.

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration Wesley Howell, said Ebanks was known for his leadership skills and passion to serve. “With his background and experience I am confident he will continue to be an invaluable asset to the ministry, and contribute to the further development of the civil service and the Cayman Islands,” he said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson welcomed Ebanks to the post, saying, “The dedication he brings to his job is exceptional, and his commitment to promote the vision, mission and values of the Cayman Islands Government is excellent.”

Ebanks said, “It is an energising experience to help lead the exploration of cutting-edge and sustainable models for the delivery of public services. As DCO for the ministry, a key focus will be to ensure that we are keeping the customer at the heart of service design and service delivery. For me, service to the country is about sustainability. Coupled with the services that we deliver, public servants also help build community, democracy and national prosperity. In this sense, my journey in public service has been a privilege underscored by opportunities to improve service quality, enhance the experience of our customers, and strengthen the security of the Islands.”

Ebanks has a degree in education from the University of North Florida, and an MSc in criminal justice from Florida Metropolitan University.

