EU accepts local LGBT activists’ legal petition

(CNS): The legal institutions of the European Union will be giving consideration to claims of discrimination by the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community after a petition delivered to the European Parliament by Colours Cayman was accepted. This is a small but important first step for the activists, who have been trying to attract the attention of the British authorities to the inequitable treatment faced by the LGBT community here, especially regarding same-sex expatriate couples versus same-sex Caymanian couples. Colours asked the EU to consider the UK government’s failure to address the issues relating to the discrimination during the Brexit talks.

Colours submitted the petition to the European Parliament earlier this year after attempts to petition the British authorities were ignored. The activists are concerned about the broad discrimination faced by members of the LGBT community but also the specific situation that has arisen over the rights of Caymanians in same-sex partnerships. While the Cayman Islands immigration authorities are recognising the dependency rights of expatriate same-sex couples legally married in other jurisdictions, a Caymanian who is legally married to an expat has had their dependency application denied.

LGBT people in the UK’s Caribbean territories are being discriminated against compared to other British Overseas Territories, where they are enjoying equal rights to same-sex couples. Colours Cayman stated in a release that “the sad reality is that the unwillingness to change with respect to the remaining …territories”, which includes Cayman, is as a “result of their bigotry, hidden under the guise of cultural differences”.

Colours Cayman cited a case in the European Court of Human Rights last year, Taddeucci v Italy, where the court “held expressly and unanimously that the European Convention on Human Rights requires that states that are subject to the Convention (this includes the Cayman Islands) recognise same-sex couples for immigration purposes regardless of whether the country has in place, locally, a legal framework providing rights for LGBTI people”.

The group therefore believes the rejection of the rights of a same-sex spouse of a Caymanian is discriminatory.

“Not only does this decision breach the Cayman Islands Constitution and a prior decision of Immigration that benefited various expats, but it also breaches international law,” Colours stated.

The activists said that the UK government has the constitutional powers to redress the breaches of international law in Cayman but it has been reluctant to step in, making it an accomplice to Cayman’s discrimination.

With the acceptance of the petition, the activists hope that as the negotiations over the UK’s exit from the European Union continue, the issue will include the enforceable condition that the UK Government rectifies non-compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights by its territories.

“It is important that the UK Government takes note of this petition and takes steps to fulfil its constitutional duties in the Cayman Islands by securing good governance for all their people, including LGBTI people,” Colours said.

