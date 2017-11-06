East End man arrested over stolen rifle

(CNS): The police have arrested a 23-year-old man from East End for possession of an unlicensed firearm and damage to property. The man is facing allegations relating to theft of a licensed rifle and several rounds of ammunition, which were stolen from the home of a licensed gun owner also in East End. The man was arrested Sunday; shortly afterwards the police recovered both the gun and the ammunition. The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

