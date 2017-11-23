Driver critical after light pole crash
(CNS): A driver is currently in a critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital after a collision with a light pole at around 9:00pm last night, 22 November. Emergency personnel were called to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, south of Yacht Drive, where the single car crash had happened. Police said the driver was in a white Honda Civic, which sustained severe damage when it hit the pole.
Category: Local News, Police
Another type r driver thinking they are invisible. Speeding in a front wheel drive car in the rain is obviously an intelligent thing to do.
How do you lose control of a civic on a straight road?
Perhaps weaving in and out of traffic at speed on obviously wet road conditions. That would do it.
Cut the springs to lower it and voila – a car that can’t even drive straight at speed…
Would guess driving too fast in the wet
These poles are always driving crazy and crashing into cars.
32
lmfaoooo troll
