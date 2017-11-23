Driver critical after light pole crash

(CNS): A driver is currently in a critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital after a collision with a light pole at around 9:00pm last night, 22 November. Emergency personnel were called to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, south of Yacht Drive, where the single car crash had happened. Police said the driver was in a white Honda Civic, which sustained severe damage when it hit the pole.

