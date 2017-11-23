Driver critical after light pole crash

| 23/11/2017 | 7 Comments
Cayman News Service

Crash on Esterley Tibbetts Highway, 22 November 2017

(CNS): A driver is currently in a critical condition at the Cayman  Islands Hospital after a collision with a light pole at around 9:00pm last night, 22 November. Emergency personnel were called to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, south of Yacht Drive, where the single car crash had happened. Police said the driver was in a white Honda Civic, which sustained severe damage when it hit the pole.

Tags:

Category: Local News, Police

Comments (7)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/11/2017 at 8:47 am

    Another type r driver thinking they are invisible. Speeding in a front wheel drive car in the rain is obviously an intelligent thing to do.




    1



    0
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2017 at 6:39 pm

    How do you lose control of a civic on a straight road?




    9



    1
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    23/11/2017 at 1:10 pm

    These poles are always driving crazy and crashing into cars.




    32



    5
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»